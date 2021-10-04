checkAd

MINISO Opens New Flagship Store in One of the World's Largest Shopping Malls in UAE

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 13:30  |  30   |   |   

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle product retailer MINISO (NYSE: MNSO) has opened its new flagship store in United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sept 24. Located in Dubai Mall, one of the most prestigious shopping malls in UAE, the 387 square meters flagship store set a new sales record for the opening day

The Dubai Mall's flagship store is the fifth MINISO's new store since the pandemic began in 2020. So far, MINISO has opened 25 stores in UAE and five stores in Oman.

MINISO opens a new flagship store in Dubai Mall, one of the world's largest shopping malls in UAE.

"Since January 2020, we have experienced varying degrees of restrictions in this market, including lockdowns and curfews. The pandemic has also prompted a shake-up of the entire offline retail industry. We seized the opportunity by entering some of UAE's top malls and opening new stores that create an enjoyable shopping experience for our customers," said Jack Li, Regional Director of MINISO. 

MINISO has adapted to the challenges posed by the pandemic in the UAE. When customers are not able to visit the offline stores during the pandemic, MINISO allows new communication using social media. To increase digital transformation amid the pandemic, since March 2020, MINISO has also worked with locally well-known online platforms such as Amazon, NOON, and MAF for selling its products. This becomes MINISO's commitment to strengthen relationships with enterprise customers while establishing cooperation with more local online platforms.

The new physical stores: adapting to the changing customer needs

For physical stores, MINISO has also changed its in-store layout and product structure. In response to the surging demand for online learning during the pandemic, MINISO set up a digital learning products area in its stores. Special areas are also set up for popular hygiene products.

MINISO has conducted regular market research and identified the changing customer needs in UAE, such as home furnishing and accessories products. As a result, MINISO has built up a wall of accessories in the stores, which has become an attraction and led to the good sales performance of corresponding categories.

Through close conversations with customers, keeping an eye on the changing customer needs, and taking initiative actions in response to the uncertainties, MINISO continues its exploration with the UAE market. Going forward, MINISO aims to strengthen collaboration with UAE's internet celebrities, in order to increase brand awareness across the UAE market and provide local customers with a more pleasant shopping experience.

About MINISO Group

MINISO is a lifestyle product retailer, offering high-quality household goods, cosmetics, food, and toys at affordable prices. Since its first store opened in Guangzhou in 2013, MINISO has 4,749 stores in 99 countries and regions as of June 30, 2021. With a focus on sleek design and fun trends, its mission is to enable everyone to enjoy life's little surprises.

For more information, please visit
https://www.instagram.com/miniso.official/  
www.miniso.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1639722/MINISO_NEW_FLATSHIP_STORE_IN_UAE.jpg

MINISO Group Holding Limited (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MINISO Opens New Flagship Store in One of the World's Largest Shopping Malls in UAE GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Lifestyle product retailer MINISO (NYSE: MNSO) has opened its new flagship store in United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sept 24. Located in Dubai Mall, one of the most prestigious shopping malls in UAE, the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fifth Annual World Financial Planning Day Is Wednesday
New Research in Kosovo Highlights Connection Between Children's Poor Vision and Learning and ...
Urine Analysis Enters Golden Era With World's First Hands Free Optical Sensor For The Toilet ...
5G Deployments Boost Global Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market, Finds Frost & Sullivan
Global Fitness Brand Unveils New LES MILLS+ Omnichannel Fitness Platform
Kindred Group: Repurchase of shares/SDRs in Kindred Group plc during 1 September - 1 October, 2021
Usain Bolt Surprises Kids at Pho3nix Futures Camp
Fintech & Insurtech Live: More in-person tickets released as unprecedented demand leads to initial sell-out
The Smart Choice For U.K. Commercial, Industrial Energy Customers: FBR Energy LTD Expands United Kingdom Presence
Instructure Recognises Four Outstanding EMEA Educators Redefining Teaching in the COVID-19 Era
Titel
Silicon Carbide Market worth $2,113 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Sexual Wellness Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 45.05 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
Africa's Fastest Growing Crypto Exchange, Yellow Card, Raises $15M Series A Funding
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
TheSoul Publishing Reveals Its First Digital Music Artist
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Eisai initiates rolling submission for the US FDA Biologics license application of lecanemab for ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale