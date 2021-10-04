checkAd

Old El Paso Brings the Intensity of TAKIS FUEGO to Taco Night With New Hot Chili Pepper and Lime-Flavored Taco Shells. Available Only at Walmart.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 13:30  |  22   |   |   

Old El Paso is taking the flavor intensity up a notch this fall with its new Takis Fuego inspired Hot Chili Pepper and Lime-Flavored Stand 'N Stuff Taco Shells. Available now exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and on walmart.com through early 2022, the new shells combine the spicy Takis flavor with the quality of Old El Paso to add extra zest to any at-home Mexican meal. Old El Paso and Takis worked with Walmart to deliver a product that not only meets consumer demands, but also introduces an exciting new offering in the TexMex space.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005021/en/

Takis Fuego inspired Hot Chili Pepper and Lime-Flavored Stand 'N Stuff Taco Shells (Photo: Business Wire)

Takis Fuego inspired Hot Chili Pepper and Lime-Flavored Stand 'N Stuff Taco Shells (Photo: Business Wire)

The taco shells are inspired by the distinctive taste of Takis Fuego hot chili pepper and lime flavors with the convenient flat bottom of Old El Paso Stand ‘N Stuff Shells to keep the taco standing on the plate, making it easy to eat. With endless options ranging from traditional taco fillings to customizable taco creations, consumers can easily create Mexican style entrees in minutes.

“The Takis Fuego and Old El Paso collaboration is focused on bold flavors and fun,” said Ryan Harrington, Vice President, Walmart, General Mills. “We’re introducing the newest breakthrough innovation that consumers have been searching for, meeting their needs for a spicy taco shell with unique flavor.”

The Takis Fuego-inspired shells are now available at Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com. The product is available in sets of 10 (5.4 oz) for a family-sized taco celebration. Taco enthusiasts can use the spicy shell to complement a wide array of taco recipes, adding just the right amount of flavor to further customize their favorite taco creations.

“Our partnership with Walmart will bring fans a new way to enjoy the bold flavor and satisfying crunch of Takis Fuego with Old El Paso Taco Shells,” said Sandra Peregrina, Marketing Director of Salty Snacks for Barcel USA. “The Old El Paso Takis Fuego Hot Chili Pepper and Lime-Flavored Stand 'N Stuff Taco Shells are not only inspired by the intensity of our iconic rolled tortilla chip beyond the snack bag, they allow our consumers to build their own Takis Fuego creation in taco form with the convenience of the Old El Paso Stand 'N Stuff Taco Shells.”

Old El Paso offers a variety of products for delicious Mexican meals. Explore all the offerings and to learn more visit www.oldelpaso.com or visit Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

About Takis

Takis is the most well-known brand of Barcel USA, the U.S. snack division of Grupo Bimbo, the world’s largest baking company with operations in 33 countries. Barcel USA is an exciting, young and fast-growing consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Coppell, Texas, with a strong presence in the largest markets nationwide. Takis are no ordinary snacks; they are the most intense snacks in the world. With different varieties: Takis Rolled Tortilla Chips, Takis Stix, Takis Waves, Takis Pop! and Takis Hot Nuts. Takis snacks are for the strong, brave and daring. Visit us at www.barcel-usa.com/Takis.

General Mills Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Old El Paso Brings the Intensity of TAKIS FUEGO to Taco Night With New Hot Chili Pepper and Lime-Flavored Taco Shells. Available Only at Walmart. Old El Paso is taking the flavor intensity up a notch this fall with its new Takis Fuego inspired Hot Chili Pepper and Lime-Flavored Stand 'N Stuff Taco Shells. Available now exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and on walmart.com through early …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Unveils Black Friday-Worthy Deals Earlier Than Ever, Giving Customers Access to Incredible ...
Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization ...
Tikehau Capital to Exceed €5 Billion in Climate-dedicated AUM by 2025 and Launch Climate Action ...
Ontex Announces Cash Payment of €81 Million Received From Arbitration Settlement Regarding the ...
Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Q3 2021 Sales Communication
NIH Continues Collaboration With Palantir Technologies to Support COVID-19 Research
NHOA: Trading Update
Ares Management Corporation Closes Oversubscribed Third European Property Enhancement Fund
Columbia Property Trust Secures Initial Lease at 799 Broadway, its Ground-Up Development in Union ...
Maxar Awarded G-EGD Contract Renewal for Mission-Ready Satellite Imagery by U.S. Government
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Goes Virtually Everywhere at AI Everywhere Forum 2021
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:53 UhrMeine 3 erfolgreichsten Dividendenaktien – meine Lektionen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
01.10.212 Dividendentitel, die ich für immer halten werde
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
30.09.21General Mills: Keine Dividendenerhöhung
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
29.09.21General Mills mit 3 %+ Dividendenrendite: Wachstumskurs haltbar?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
28.09.21General Mills’ Box Tops for Education and Yoplait Help Fill the Funding Gap for Two Los Angeles-Area Schools
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Bye-Bye, Sparkonto! Diese Dividendenaktien ebnen dir den Übergang
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
27.09.21General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21General Mills & Royal Dutch Shell: Investitionsentscheidungen, die ich heute anders getroffen hätte!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
25.09.21General Mills: Woher kommt das derzeitige Wachstum?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
23.09.21General Mills-Aktie nach Q1-Zahlen: Top-Zahlen … keine Dividendenerhöhung (bis jetzt)
The Motley Fool | Kommentare