Tokens.com Joins Metaverse Association as Founding Member

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021   

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) (“Tokens.com” or the “Company”), a publicly traded company that invests in revenue-generating crypto and blockchain assets linked to Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”), Non-Fungible Tokens (“NFTs”) and metaverse real estate, is pleased to share that it has joined Metaverse Association as a founding member.

Tokens.com is proud to be working with industry experts to educate, advocate and bridge barriers to blockchain advancements. The Company is committed to creating partnerships between government and industry to share knowledge and identify opportunities.

“The philosophy at Tokens.com is to provide exciting crypto assets and technology exposure to public market investors; metaverse real estate fits that criteria,” commented Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com. “The merging of NFT assets and the metaverse is poised to create groundbreaking opportunities for investors and this association is educating people about this fast growing area.”

Metaverse Association is a group of global metaverse industry leaders advocating for the innovation and collaboration necessary to accelerate the development of this industry. Metaverse Association’s goal is to improve public policy so that metaverse networks can thrive globally. Members are chosen for their commitment to responsibly build and invest in the next generation of digital services.

For more information about Metaverse Association please visit https://metaverseassociation.co/.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that owns an inventory of DeFi and NFT based cryptocurrencies. Through a process called staking, Tokens.com’s inventory of cryptocurrencies is used to earn additional tokens. In addition, Tokens.com co-owns Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first NFT based, virtual real estate blockchain companies. Through its growing digital asset inventory, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies linked to DeFi and NFTs. .

About Metaverse Association

Metaverse Association represents the reputable global leaders building the metaverse economy. The association was created to improve the public policy environments through education, advocacy, and coordination between industry and government sectors.

Further information can be found on the Company’s website: Tokens.com.

Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities at Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

