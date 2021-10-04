checkAd

Atara Biotherapeutics and Pierre Fabre Enter Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Tabelecleucel (Tab-cel)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA) and Pierre Fabre today announced an exclusive commercialization agreement for tabelecleucel (tab-cel) in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and other select emerging markets for Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-positive cancers. Atara will retain full rights to tab-cel in other major markets, including North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Under the terms of the agreement, Atara will receive an upfront payment of USD 45 million, and up to approximately USD 320 million in additional regulatory and sales milestone payments, plus significant double-digit tiered royalties as a percentage of net sales. Atara will continue to be responsible for the pivotal ALLELE study in PTLD as well as submitting the EU Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for tabelecleucel in patients with Epstein-Barr virus positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD), which is on track for November 2021. Atara will also remain responsible for the Phase 2 multi-cohort study, which is evaluating tab-cel in six additional patient populations with the goal of label expansion in EBV-driven cancers. Pierre Fabre will lead all commercialization and distribution activities in the territories, as well as medical and regulatory activities after the anticipated MAA approval in Europe. As part of the transaction, Atara will also provide manufacturing services for tab-cel to be paid by Pierre Fabre.

Atara is a leader in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its first-in-kind allogeneic off-the-shelf EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Tab-cel is the Company’s lead candidate in development for EBV-positive cancers, including EBV+ PTLD, where it is currently being investigated in adults and children in the Phase 3 ALLELE study. Tab-cel has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

“Pierre Fabre is a science-driven company that brings significant commercialization expertise through its integrated Oncology Business Unit, its deep knowledge of Bone Marrow Transplant centers and a track record of successful launches through partnerships,” commented Pascal Touchon, President and CEO of Atara. “Our Companies’ complementary capabilities will expand access to tab-cel, a potentially transformative investigational allogeneic off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy, to patients worldwide who suffer from EBV+ PTLD and other EBV-driven cancers.”

