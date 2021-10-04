Oragenics Awarded a $250,000 Grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) for the Continued Research and Development of Lantibiotics.

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) (“Oragenics” or the “Company”) today announced that it was awarded a small business innovation research grant in the amount of $250,000 (“Computer-aided Design for Improved Lantibiotics” R41GM136034) for the Company’s continued research and development of lantibiotics, including its collaborative program with the Biomolecular Sciences Institute at Florida International University (FIU). The grant provides Oragenics with funding to develop novel lantibiotics for the treatment of ESKAPE pathogens (Enterococcus faecium, Staphylococcus aureus, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Acinetobacter baumannii, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Enterobacter spp.).

The NIGMS is a branch of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) that supports basic research that increases our understanding of biological processes and lays the foundation for advances in disease diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. NIGMS notes that with the ever-increasing problem of antibiotic resistance and the concurrent use of antibiotics in the food chain and in agriculture, there is an urgent and unmet need for new classes of antibiotics.