checkAd

Novocure and Zai Lab Announce Last Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Pilot Trial of Tumor Treating Fields Plus Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment in Gastric Cancer in China

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 13:30  |  31   |   |   

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR), a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer, and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the final patient has been enrolled in a Novocure-sponsored phase 2 pilot trial conducted by Zai Lab evaluating the safety and efficacy of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment in patients with gastric adenocarcinoma. Final data collection is expected in the first half of 2022.

“The execution of this phase 2 pilot trial in gastric cancer reflects our commitment to bringing Tumor Treating Fields to as many patients as possible in Greater China,” said Alan Sandler, M.D., President and Head of Global Development, Oncology at Zai Lab. “Gastric cancer is the third most common cancer in China in incidence and mortality and a significant unmet medical need. Late diagnosis contributes to poor prognosis in advanced gastric cancer patients. This trial, conducted entirely in China, showcases Zai’s capabilities as we partner with Novocure to expand treatment options for gastric cancer patients in China.”

The phase 2 pilot gastric cancer trial of TTFields has enrolled approximately 30 patients in Greater China. The single arm, open-label, multi-center study is investigating the safety and efficacy of TTFields in combination with chemotherapy as the first-line treatment of unresectable gastric adenocarcinoma, or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. In the study, patients receive TTFields and XELOX (capecitabine / oxaliplatin) chemotherapy until disease progression. The primary endpoint is investigator-assessed objective response rate. The protocol is designed to include 25 evaluable patients who receive at least one tumor assessment.

“We believe that Tumor Treating Fields’ mechanism of action is broadly applicable to treat solid tumor cancers,” said Asaf Danziger, Novocure’s Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to seeing results from this phase 2 pilot trial with our partner, Zai Lab, and to further exploring the potential of Tumor Treating Fields as a treatment for gastric cancer.”

About Gastric Cancer

Gastric cancer is the third largest cancer in China. According to Globocan 2020 estimates, more than one million new gastric cancer cases are diagnosed worldwide annually, and approximately half of all gastric cancer cases occur in China. Currently, the five-year survival rate of locally advanced or metastatic gastric cancer ranges from 5 percent to 20 percent, and the median overall survival is approximately one year.

Seite 1 von 5
NovoCure Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novocure and Zai Lab Announce Last Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Pilot Trial of Tumor Treating Fields Plus Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment in Gastric Cancer in China Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR), a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer, and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Unveils Black Friday-Worthy Deals Earlier Than Ever, Giving Customers Access to Incredible ...
Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization ...
Tikehau Capital to Exceed €5 Billion in Climate-dedicated AUM by 2025 and Launch Climate Action ...
Ontex Announces Cash Payment of €81 Million Received From Arbitration Settlement Regarding the ...
Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Q3 2021 Sales Communication
NIH Continues Collaboration With Palantir Technologies to Support COVID-19 Research
NHOA: Trading Update
Ares Management Corporation Closes Oversubscribed Third European Property Enhancement Fund
Columbia Property Trust Secures Initial Lease at 799 Broadway, its Ground-Up Development in Union ...
Maxar Awarded G-EGD Contract Renewal for Mission-Ready Satellite Imagery by U.S. Government
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Goes Virtually Everywhere at AI Everywhere Forum 2021
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:30 UhrNovocure to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Novocure und Roche kooperieren bei klinischen Studien, um Tumortherapiefelder als Teil einer neuartigen Kombination zur Erstbehandlung von metastasierendem Bauchspeicheldrüsenkrebs zu prüfen
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Novocure Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration with Roche to Evaluate Tumor Treating Fields as Part of a Novel Combination for the First-line Treatment of Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21FDA Grants Breakthrough Device Designation to the NovoTTF-200T System for Advanced Liver Cancer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten