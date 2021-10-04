Novocure and Zai Lab Announce Last Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Pilot Trial of Tumor Treating Fields Plus Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment in Gastric Cancer in China

“The execution of this phase 2 pilot trial in gastric cancer reflects our commitment to bringing Tumor Treating Fields to as many patients as possible in Greater China,” said Alan Sandler, M.D., President and Head of Global Development, Oncology at Zai Lab. “Gastric cancer is the third most common cancer in China in incidence and mortality and a significant unmet medical need. Late diagnosis contributes to poor prognosis in advanced gastric cancer patients. This trial, conducted entirely in China, showcases Zai’s capabilities as we partner with Novocure to expand treatment options for gastric cancer patients in China.”

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR), a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer, and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the final patient has been enrolled in a Novocure-sponsored phase 2 pilot trial conducted by Zai Lab evaluating the safety and efficacy of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment in patients with gastric adenocarcinoma. Final data collection is expected in the first half of 2022.

The phase 2 pilot gastric cancer trial of TTFields has enrolled approximately 30 patients in Greater China. The single arm, open-label, multi-center study is investigating the safety and efficacy of TTFields in combination with chemotherapy as the first-line treatment of unresectable gastric adenocarcinoma, or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. In the study, patients receive TTFields and XELOX (capecitabine / oxaliplatin) chemotherapy until disease progression. The primary endpoint is investigator-assessed objective response rate. The protocol is designed to include 25 evaluable patients who receive at least one tumor assessment.

“We believe that Tumor Treating Fields’ mechanism of action is broadly applicable to treat solid tumor cancers,” said Asaf Danziger, Novocure’s Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to seeing results from this phase 2 pilot trial with our partner, Zai Lab, and to further exploring the potential of Tumor Treating Fields as a treatment for gastric cancer.”

About Gastric Cancer

Gastric cancer is the third largest cancer in China. According to Globocan 2020 estimates, more than one million new gastric cancer cases are diagnosed worldwide annually, and approximately half of all gastric cancer cases occur in China. Currently, the five-year survival rate of locally advanced or metastatic gastric cancer ranges from 5 percent to 20 percent, and the median overall survival is approximately one year.