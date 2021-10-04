Blueberries Medical Announces that its wholly subsidiary Blueberries SAS at Bogota, Colombia has made one of the biggest exports of Premium CBD Full Spectrum Oil of all time, scaling up its business to a level that will improve life condition of more than

This is the Company´s largest sale to any customer worldwide since the beginning of the operations in 2018. The CBD oil shipped will be used as the primary ingredient for compounding formulations that Futura Farms is distributing to pharmaceutical establishments that have fulfilled their Good Storage Practices (“ GSP ”) requirements issued by Peru's General Directorate of Medicines, Supplies and Drugs (“ DIGEMID ”). Given the size of the shipment, the Company estimates that approximately 2.500 patients will benefit from the resultant finished formulas.

“Over the past six months we have focused most of our efforts on rapidly bringing our cultivation and extraction operations to maximum efficiency, and we feel that we are now ready to take on the challenge of expanding our commercial operations and connecting with global demand. This sale to our partner in Peru is significant because of its size and because it gives us confidence that we are on the right track”, said Jose Maria Forero, President of the operations in Latin America.

Facundo Garreton, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, added that, “Blueberries Medical Corp.’s has achieved its short-term goals by reducing fixed structure costs and expenses, and focusing on revenue generation. In that sense, Company expects generate more than 7x revenues in comparison with previous fiscal year. Finally, Mr. Garreton mentioned he is excited with the future of the company due to recent Private Placement that took place on early September. That capital injection of USD 1.5M will provide the necessary resources to support operation, while expanding investment in property plant and new equipment, and getting the EUGMP certification to start selling our products to overseas markets”.