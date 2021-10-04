AnPac Bio Study Shows Strong Correlation between CDA Score and Risk of Cancer and Diseases

Large Population Screening Study Reached Key Milestone with Over 2,000 Confirmed Cases

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq:ANPC, “AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced today it has achieved a significant milestone and positive result in its general population cancer risk assessment tests and subsequent follow-up study on enrolled individuals whom obtained further check-ups and diagnosis at healthcare providers using their cancer and disease diagnostic tools. As of September 30, 2021, healthcare providers have confirmed 2,067 cancer, pre-cancer, and disease cases, which includes 22 identified types of cancer, 25 identified types of pre-cancer, and multiple other related diseases. An initial analysis showed that confirmed cases are strongly correlated to CDA test score, confirming that the CDA test is an effective method to initially screen the population for risks associated with cancer.



AnPac Bio’s follow-up study involved (a) enrolling high, medium, and low risk groups of individuals based on their CDA test scores following CDA testing of a large, asymptomatic population, (b) recommending enrolled individuals to obtain follow-up check-ups at healthcare providers, (c) following up with enrolled individuals via phone interviews, and (d) analyzing interview results and data. As of September 30, 2021, 14,806 individuals in the high, medium and low risk groups were contacted and interviewed, and 2,067 individuals were confirmed as cancer, pre-cancer or other disease patients. Based on an initial analysis of the most recent follow-up data and results, CDA technology is an effective initial screening tool for asymptomatic general population for multiple cancer types, pre-cancer types and other related diseases. The confirmed cancer and pre-cancer cases detected 22 types of cancer and 25 types of pre-cancer, including esophageal cancer and thyroid cancers that currently lack effective biomarkers for early screening and detection.