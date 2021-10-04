checkAd

Zai Lab and Novocure Announce Last Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Pilot Trial of Tumor Treating Fields Plus Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment in Gastric Cancer in China

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 13:30  |  28   |   |   

Final data collection is expected in the first half of 2022

SHANGHAI and St. Helier, JERSEY, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, and Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR), a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer, today announced that the final patient has been enrolled in a Novocure-sponsored phase 2 pilot trial conducted by Zai Lab evaluating the safety and efficacy of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment in patients with gastric adenocarcinoma. Final data collection is expected in the first half of 2022.

“The execution of this phase 2 pilot trial in gastric cancer reflects our commitment to bringing Tumor Treating Fields to as many patients as possible in Greater China,” said Alan Sandler, M.D., President and Head of Global Development, Oncology at Zai Lab. “Gastric cancer is the third most common cancer in China in incidence and mortality and a significant unmet medical need. Late diagnosis contributes to poor prognosis in advanced gastric cancer patients. This trial, conducted entirely in China, showcases Zai’s capabilities as we partner with Novocure to expand treatment options for gastric cancer patients in China.”

The phase 2 pilot gastric cancer trial of TTFields has enrolled approximately 30 patients in Greater China. The single-arm, open-label, multi-center study is investigating the safety and efficacy of TTFields in combination with chemotherapy as the first-line treatment of unresectable gastric adenocarcinoma, or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. In the study, patients receive TTFields and XELOX (capecitabine / oxaliplatin) chemotherapy until disease progression. The primary endpoint is investigator-assessed objective response rate. The protocol is designed to include 25 evaluable patients who receive at least one tumor assessment.

“We believe that Tumor Treating Fields’ mechanism of action is broadly applicable to treat solid tumor cancers,” said Asaf Danziger, Novocure’s Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to seeing results from this phase 2 pilot trial with our partner, Zai Lab, and to further exploring the potential of Tumor Treating Fields as a treatment for gastric cancer.”

About Gastric Cancer
Gastric cancer is the third most-frequent cancer in China. According to Globocan 2020 estimates, more than one million new gastric cancer cases are diagnosed worldwide annually, and approximately half of all gastric cancer cases occur in China. Currently, the five-year survival rate of locally advanced or metastatic gastric cancer ranges from 5 percent to 20 percent, and the median overall survival is approximately one year.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zai Lab and Novocure Announce Last Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Pilot Trial of Tumor Treating Fields Plus Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment in Gastric Cancer in China Final data collection is expected in the first half of 2022 SHANGHAI and St. Helier, JERSEY, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, and Novocure …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
Notice Regarding Nidec Corporation’s Board Resolution on Selection for TSE’s New “Prime ...
Active Biotech: Tasquinimod clinical  development in multiple myeloma advances into combination therapy following ...
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Topline Results from Phase ...
Nicox Launches New Corporate & Investor Website
InterDigital’s Arman Shojaeifard Elected Chair of New ETSI Industry Specification Group on ...
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Galapagos announces completion of patient enrollment for DIVERSITY Phase 3 study with filgotinib in ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...