Zai Lab and Novocure Announce Last Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Pilot Trial of Tumor Treating Fields Plus Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment in Gastric Cancer in China

SHANGHAI and St. Helier, JERSEY, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, and Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR), a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer, today announced that the final patient has been enrolled in a Novocure-sponsored phase 2 pilot trial conducted by Zai Lab evaluating the safety and efficacy of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment in patients with gastric adenocarcinoma. Final data collection is expected in the first half of 2022.

“The execution of this phase 2 pilot trial in gastric cancer reflects our commitment to bringing Tumor Treating Fields to as many patients as possible in Greater China,” said Alan Sandler, M.D., President and Head of Global Development, Oncology at Zai Lab. “Gastric cancer is the third most common cancer in China in incidence and mortality and a significant unmet medical need. Late diagnosis contributes to poor prognosis in advanced gastric cancer patients. This trial, conducted entirely in China, showcases Zai’s capabilities as we partner with Novocure to expand treatment options for gastric cancer patients in China.”