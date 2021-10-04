checkAd

Inozyme Pharma Announces Presentation of Data from ENPP1 Deficiency Development Program at the ASBMR 2021 Annual Meeting

- Natural History Study shows ectopic calcification and/or cardiovascular disease could serve as distinguishing characteristics of ENPP1 Deficiency in some children with rickets -

- Preclinical data support AAV-ENPP1 gene therapy as a potential treatment for ENPP1 Deficiency -

BOSTON, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY), a rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of abnormal mineralization, today announced the presentation of data from the Company’s ENPP1 Deficiency Natural History Study and its gene therapy program for the treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency. The data were presented at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) 2021 Annual Meeting held October 1-4.

“Results from these studies deepen our understanding of ENPP1 Deficiency and underscore the urgent need for novel interventions,” said Axel Bolte, MSc, MBA, Inozyme’s co-founder, president, and chief executive officer. “With conventional therapies for FGF23-mediated hypophosphatemia associated with worsening calcification, identifying distinguishing characteristics of ENPP1 Deficiency is imperative for ensuring quick and proper diagnosis and treatment of patients suffering from this disease. We firmly believe that our pipeline candidates hold strong potential to play a meaningful role in the treatment of multiple underserved populations, and we look forward to commencing the Phase 1/2 clinical trials of INZ-701 in ENPP1 Deficiency and ABCC6 Deficiency in the fourth quarter.”

ENPP1 Deficiency is a progressive condition that manifests as a spectrum of disease. Those who present in utero or infancy are typically diagnosed with generalized arterial calcification of infancy (GACI), which is characterized by extensive vascular calcification and neointimal proliferation (overgrowth of smooth muscle cells inside blood vessels), resulting in myocardial infarction or cardiac or multiorgan failure. The condition is lethal in an estimated 50% of affected babies. Children and adults with ENPP1 Deficiency typically experience rickets and osteomalacia (softened bones), also termed autosomal-recessive hypophosphatemic rickets type 2 (ARHR2), and can exhibit a range of signs and symptoms that can include hearing loss, arterial calcification, cardiac, and neurological involvement. There are no approved treatments for ENPP1 Deficiency.

