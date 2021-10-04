checkAd

TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES’ rock chip sample returns 25.4 g/t gold, 882 g/t silver over 1.5 meters at Skelly property, and extends known gold mineralization by 200 meters

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce results from the 2021 exploration program at their 100%-owned Skelly property in northern British Columbia (BC).

A chip sample across a historic showing re-identified by Trailbreaker in 2020 has returned an assay of 25.4 g/t gold (Au) and 882 g/t silver (Ag) over 1.5m. Further prospecting 200 meters to the west of the historic showings has identified a new gold zone, with outcrop grab samples assaying up to 3.43 g/t Au and 78.3 g/t Ag. Soil sample results indicate the zone extends at least another 250m farther west and remains open (see attached map – Skelly Property Exploration Highlights).

Daithi Mac Gearailt, CEO of Trailbreaker, commented: “The chip sample results confirm the high-grade nature of the historic showing that the team re-identified last year. It is also very encouraging that new mineralization has been found in the area and the soil samples show there is potential for more to be discovered.

About Skelly

Covering 2,526 hectares, the Skelly property is located just south of the Yukon-BC border, approximately 100 km south of Whitehorse, Yukon.

The property is contiguous to Bessor Minerals’ 8,178-hectare Golden Eagle property that contains significant drilled gold prospects comprising high-grade, gold-bearing quartz-sulphide veins. Although exploration on the Skelly property dates back to the 1890s, old shafts provide the only evidence of past work. Before 2020, no modern exploration has been documented on the majority of the Skelly property.

In the summer of 2020, Trailbreaker conducted a short, 3-day first pass reconnaissance exploration program that re-identified historic shafts. Grab samples obtained from quartz veins within these assayed up to 1.03 oz/ton gold and 14.24 oz/ton silver (see October 5th, 2020 news release for more information). The auriferous quartz veins were sampled over a 180-meter northwest-trending shear zone, open along strike and paralleling a contact with granitic rocks.

2021 Exploration

A brief, two-day exploration program was conducted at the Skelly property in 2021 to follow-up on 2020 assay results, and to explore a portion of newly staked ground. The team collected 111 soil samples, 28 prospecting rock grab samples, and one rock chip sample.

The chip sample was conducted across the previously identified historic showing and returned an assay of 25.4 g/t Au and 882 g/t Ag over 1.5m. A grab sample located 3 meters from the chip sample also yielded high gold and silver grades, assaying 22.4 g/t Au and 1,147 g/t Ag. Mineralization related to this historic showing has been traced along strike for 180 meters to the northwest. It is interpreted to be related to a shear zone at the contact between late Cretaceous granite to the southwest, and older, late Paleozoic metamorphic rocks to the northeast.

