Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director

Mr. Wrynn is a leading expert on insurance matters, with more than 35 years of professional experience as an executive, attorney, regulator and advisor. He rejoins FTI Consulting from NAM, where he was Chief Commercial Officer and Hearing Officer.

“I am delighted to welcome Jim back to FTI Consulting as a part of our Global Insurance Services team,” said Wendy Shapss, Co-Leader of the Global Insurance Services practice at FTI Consulting. “He joins during an exciting period as the insurance industry is operating in an increasingly complex and dynamic global environment. His experience and expertise will provide deep insights and perspectives that support our clients’ business strategies and objectives.”

Based in New York, Mr. Wrynn serves as an expert in various litigation matters and is involved in global insurance regulations, policies and standards. He assists clients in developing strategies and programs dealing with regulatory and compliance issues; capital management and optimization; strategic partner and acquisition identification; new product development; geographic expansion strategies; distribution solutions; risk financing and captive insurance formation and operation; inquiries and investigations; claims analysis; litigation; and a variety of other issues globally.

Mr. Wrynn is a former New York State Superintendent of Insurance, where he was instrumental in the development of national and international regulations that govern the insurance industry. He also helped form the New York State Department of Financial Services, where he served as the first Deputy Superintendent of the new department.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Wrynn said, “I am excited to return to FTI Consulting and work alongside my colleagues who share a passion for serving clients across the globe on all matters relating to insurance and litigation. I look forward to leveraging the diverse platform and global network at the firm to offer first-hand experience and practical industry knowledge for our clients across management, financial, operational and technical functions.”

