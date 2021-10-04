checkAd

Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 13:30  |  86   |   |   

WASHINGTON, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the continued investment in its Global Insurance Services practice with the appointment of Jim Wrynn as a Senior Managing Director.

Mr. Wrynn is a leading expert on insurance matters, with more than 35 years of professional experience as an executive, attorney, regulator and advisor. He rejoins FTI Consulting from NAM, where he was Chief Commercial Officer and Hearing Officer.

“I am delighted to welcome Jim back to FTI Consulting as a part of our Global Insurance Services team,” said Wendy Shapss, Co-Leader of the Global Insurance Services practice at FTI Consulting. “He joins during an exciting period as the insurance industry is operating in an increasingly complex and dynamic global environment. His experience and expertise will provide deep insights and perspectives that support our clients’ business strategies and objectives.”

Based in New York, Mr. Wrynn serves as an expert in various litigation matters and is involved in global insurance regulations, policies and standards. He assists clients in developing strategies and programs dealing with regulatory and compliance issues; capital management and optimization; strategic partner and acquisition identification; new product development; geographic expansion strategies; distribution solutions; risk financing and captive insurance formation and operation; inquiries and investigations; claims analysis; litigation; and a variety of other issues globally.

Mr. Wrynn is a former New York State Superintendent of Insurance, where he was instrumental in the development of national and international regulations that govern the insurance industry. He also helped form the New York State Department of Financial Services, where he served as the first Deputy Superintendent of the new department.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Wrynn said, “I am excited to return to FTI Consulting and work alongside my colleagues who share a passion for serving clients across the globe on all matters relating to insurance and litigation. I look forward to leveraging the diverse platform and global network at the firm to offer first-hand experience and practical industry knowledge for our clients across management, financial, operational and technical functions.”

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director WASHINGTON, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the continued investment in its Global Insurance Services practice with the appointment of Jim Wrynn as a Senior Managing Director. Mr. Wrynn is a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
Notice Regarding Nidec Corporation’s Board Resolution on Selection for TSE’s New “Prime ...
Active Biotech: Tasquinimod clinical  development in multiple myeloma advances into combination therapy following ...
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Topline Results from Phase ...
Nicox Launches New Corporate & Investor Website
InterDigital’s Arman Shojaeifard Elected Chair of New ETSI Industry Specification Group on ...
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Galapagos announces completion of patient enrollment for DIVERSITY Phase 3 study with filgotinib in ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...