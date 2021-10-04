OpGen Receives FDA Clearance for Acuitas AMR Gene Panel

OpGen’s Acuitas AMR Gene Panel allows testing for a comprehensive panel of 28 genetic AMR markers in isolated bacterial colonies from 26 different pathogens

An aid to clinicians in the management of patients with known or suspected antibiotic non-susceptible or resistant bacterial infections

OpGen targets commercial launch of the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel in the U.S. in Q4-2021



ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, announced today that it has received 510(k) clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, and is finalizing preparations for its swift commercial launch in the U.S.

The Acuitas AMR Gene Panel detects 28 genetic antimicrobial resistance (AMR) markers in isolated bacterial colonies from 26 different pathogens. We believe the panel provides clinicians with a valuable diagnostic tool that informs about potential antimicrobial resistance patterns early and supports appropriate antibiotic treatment decisions in this indication. The Acuitas AMR Gene Panel expands the diagnostic capability of clinicians to rapidly and simultaneously test for select drugs in 9 classes of antibiotics, including aminoglycosides, carbapenems, cephalosporins, fluoroquinolones, penicillins, polymyxins, sulfonamides, trimethoprim, and vancomycin, to aid in the identification of potentially antimicrobial-resistant organisms that might otherwise escape detection and hence can prevent prolonged inappropriate treatment of patients. Furthermore, we believe the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel is the first FDA cleared molecular diagnostic panel that detects such a broad panel of AMR markers from isolates.

“Overcoming the challenges associated with antibacterial resistance begins with an understanding and knowledge of the pathogen’s genetic profile, especially a profile of relevant resistant genes they harbor,” commented Dr. James W. Snyder, Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, and Director of Microbiology and Molecular Diagnostics, University of Louisville Hospital, KY. “The benefits of this AMR panel for predicting antibiotic resistance include the provision of genomic profile data much sooner in about 2.5 hours versus conventional phenotypic information which can take 1-4 days, supports the goal of antimicrobial stewardship, institution of infection control and prevention measures, and alerts the provider to resistant genes representing nine classes of antibiotics. In this era of “rapid diagnostics”, availability of critical information impacts all phases of the healthcare system and potentially reduces cost. AMR panel is regarded as “state of the art”, genomic-based technology.”