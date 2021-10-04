California’s GET bus adds 5 more zero-emission fuel cell buses from NFI subsidiary New Flyer

New Flyer was selected by CDGS as an approved supplier of electric vehicles in 2019. The CDGS contract simplifies potential future bus procurement for California local government agencies for up to five years. Both orders were supported by Federal Transit Administration (“FTA”) and state funds.

ST. CLOUD, Minn., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF ) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that its subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. (“New Flyer”) has received an order from the Golden Empire Transit District (“GET bus”) for five forty-foot fuel cell-electric Xcelsior CHARGE H2 heavy-duty transit buses, purchased off of the California Department of General Services (“CDGS”) contract. It follows a prior (2020) GET bus purchase of five forty-foot fuel cell-electric Xcelsior CHARGE H2 buses.

The buses deliver on the agency’s Zero-Emission Bus Rollout Plan, designed to transition its fleet to 100% zero-emission by 2040, in accordance with the California Air Resources Board’s Innovative Clean Transit (“ICT”) regulation. GET bus is the mass transportation provider in Bakersfield, California, transporting more than six million passengers per year.

“Leveraging NFI’s experience in electric technology – with more than 40 million EV service miles completed – New Flyer is delivering innovative, efficient, sustainable mobility into California and directly enabling the transition to zero-emission propulsion by 2040,” Chris Stoddart, President, North American Bus and Coach. “Since 2005, we have delivered over 110 buses to GET bus, and, now, our fuel cell-electric technology will improve community livability with proven range, improved air quality, and quieter transportation.”

The Xcelsior CHARGE H2 is a battery-electric vehicle using compressed hydrogen as an energy source and range extender, requiring only 6-20 minutes to refuel. Fuel cell-electric technology is fully zero-emission and an innovative way to obtain extended-range operation similar to existing transit vehicles. Built on New Flyer's proven Xcelsior platform, the Xcelsior CHARGE H2 can save 85 to 135 tons of greenhouse gas per year from tailpipe emissions compared to a diesel bus. For more information, visit newflyer.com/chargeh2. New Flyer also offers deployment support through infrastructure services for smart, sustainable mobility projects, to date installing more than 200 chargers. For information, visit newflyer.com/infrastructure.