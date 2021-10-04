Ameresco Partners with Wells County, Indiana to Renovate the County’s Jail Facility

The audit highlighted several improvement areas for the county jail, including needed upgrades to its mechanical, electrical and plumbing infrastructure, as well as a solution to the facility’s inmate containment issues. To address these issues, Ameresco will replace the jail’s existing HVAC units, update its lighting with LED retrofits both inside and outside, redesign its parking lot, upgrade its controls system and remodel and build a new facility addition.

Ameresco, Inc. , (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced its partnership with Wells County, Indiana on a comprehensive jail facility renovation and modernization project. Ameresco’s selection as project partner follows a competitive bidding process and the rollout of a comprehensive audit of Wells County’s jail facility.

Implemented improvements will enhance occupant and correctional staff safety while also saving the facility $560,000 annually. The renovations will also allow the facility to double its intake area to effectively contain inmates who may have infectious diseases, creating a safer environment for all who occupy and work at the facility.

“The jail is now 35 years old and some of the original HVAC equipment is in need of replacement. In addition, the jail operations needs have changed as we now house Level 6 inmates who may require mental health and substance abuse counseling as well as other educational programs,” said Wells County Sheriff Scott Holliday. “We need to adapt to these requirements, make changes to address the Covid-19 pandemic concerns and create a safe working environment for our corrections staff.”

“We are so honored to lead this comprehensive renovation project for Wells County. Our slated improvements will not only enhance the facility’s energy efficiency but will also foster a safer environment for occupants and staff,” said Lou Maltezos, executive vice president, Ameresco. “Covid-19 has highlighted the need for improved infrastructure upgrades throughout this country, and we commend Wells County’s vision and commitment to maintaining sustainable facilities and operating practices.”

Project construction will begin in October 2021 and is expected to reach completion by October of 2022.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of a customer’s entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in our previously reported awarded backlog as of June 30, 2021.

