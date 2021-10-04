Amarc Appoints Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Amarc Resources Ltd. ("Amarc" or the "Company") (TSXV:AHR)(OTCQB:AXREF) is pleased to announced that Jeannine Webb has joined Amarc as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Ms Webb, an experienced CFO in the …

A Chartered Public Accountant ("CPA") with more than 25 years of experience in the resources industry, Ms. Webb's background includes positions in which she has been responsible for financial and corporate management of both Canadian and US listed public corporations, with a strong focus on the exploration and mining companies. This includes extensive experience as a CFO, providing financial management to a number of junior resource companies. She is also an experienced corporate director, having served on the Boards of various companies.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Amarc Resources Ltd. ("Amarc" or the "Company") (TSXV:AHR)(OTCQB:AXREF) is pleased to announced that Jeannine Webb has joined Amarc as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Ms Webb, an experienced CFO in the resources industry, replaces Sebastian Tang who has resigned from his role with the Company to focus on other aspects of his expanded accounting business.

Dr. Diane Nicolson, President and CEO of Amarc said, "On behalf of the members of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Jeannine to our team. We look forward to her participation and how we can benefit from her extensive background in financial management as we advance Amarc."

"I would also like to acknowledge and thank Sebastian for his considerable contributions to the Company as CFO over the past two years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors," said Nicolson.

About Amarc Resources Ltd.

Amarc is a mineral exploration and development company with an experienced and successful management team focused on developing a new generation of long-life, high-value porphyry copper-gold mines in BC. By combining high-demand projects with dynamic management, Amarc has created a solid platform to create value from its exploration and development-stage assets.

Amarc is advancing the 100%-owned IKE, DUKE and JOY porphyry copper±gold districts located in different prolific porphyry districts in southern, central and northern BC, respectively. Each of the three districts is located in proximity to industrial infrastructure - including power, highways and rail. Importantly, each district represents significant potential for the development of multiple and important-scale, porphyry copper±gold deposits.

Amarc is associated with HDI, a diversified, global mining company with a 30-year history of porphyry discovery and development success. Previous and current HDI projects include some of BC's and the world's most important porphyry deposits - such as Pebble, Mount Milligan, Southern Star, Kemess South, Kemess North, Gibraltar, Prosperity, Xietongmen, Newtongmen, Florence, Casino, Sisson, Maggie, IKE and Pine. From its head office in Vancouver, Canada, HDI applies its unique strengths and capabilities to acquire, develop, operate and monetize mineral projects.