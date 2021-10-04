Arch Therapeutics Launches Coverage and Reimbursement Pilot

Critical Next Step in Commercialization Plan Commences

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTH) (“Arch” or the “Company”), a marketer and developer of novel self-assembling wound care and biosurgical devices, today announced the launch of its coverage and reimbursement pilot (the “Pilot”) in collaboration with The Reimbursement Group (“TRG”) for the Company’s AC5 Advanced Wound System. TRG provides strategic and tactical advisory services to help manufacturers of cutting-edge healthcare technologies, such as Arch, expedite the coverage and payor education process from initial product launch to wide-spread adoption. The Pilot is expected to enroll a significant number of patients and follow their treatment, progress, and outcomes over approximately the next six (6) months with the primary purpose of establishing initial coverage standards with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and numerous private payors on a national scale. The Pilot is expected to complement the Company’s ongoing efforts with the American Medical Association to develop unique CPT codes for AC5 Advanced Wound System.



“The launch of the Pilot represents the next major step forward in our overall commercialization plan and offers a perfect complement to our recently announced partnership in the government channel with Lovell Government Services, which has already resulted in our inclusion on its initial contracts - DAPA and ECAT,” stated Dan Yrigoyen, Vice President of Sales for Arch Therapeutics. “With our regulatory and distribution components solidified, we remain focused on advancing the potential of the Company’s AC5 Advanced Wound System in both government and non-government channels, and we are committed to the ongoing execution of our comprehensive commercialization plan,” concluded Mr. Yrigoyen.

“We are committed to supporting Arch, and motivated to ensure patients have access to AC5 Advanced Wound System, a potentially life-changing product for people with acute and chronic wounds,” commented Mary Corkins, Founder of TRG.

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis), control leaking (sealant) and manage wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Arch is developing products based on an innovative self-assembling barrier technology platform with the goal of making care faster and safer for patients. Arch has received regulatory authorization to market AC5 Advanced Wound System and AC5 Topical Hemostat as medical devices in the United States and Europe, respectively. Arch's development stage product candidates include AC5-G, AC5-V and AC5 Surgical Hemostat, among others.1,2