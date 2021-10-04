checkAd

OneSpan Wins CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for Mobile Security Innovation for Second Consecutive Year

OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN), the global leader in digital banking security and e-signatures, today announced that its OneSpan Mobile Security Suite (MSS) has been named “Overall Mobile Security Solution of the Year” for the second consecutive year from CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

According to recent research from KuppingerCole, the estimated cost related to cybercrime will reach up to $10.5 trillion by 2025. OneSpan Mobile Security Suite detects and mitigates cyber threats and related fraud, and helps ensure the integrity and protection of mobile users, apps and data. Using MSS, banks and other organizations can quickly integrate advanced mobile app security and modern authentication into their mobile apps. Financial institutions can also deliver a convenient and secure mobile offering to their customers by natively integrating MSS’ mobile app security, biometric authentication, e-signatures and transaction signing.

“Mobile apps have become the touchpoint of choice for billions of banking customers worldwide and the pandemic has only accelerated this trend. With the exponential growth of consumers on mobile devices, cybercriminals will only continue to use increasingly sophisticated methods and technology to exploit users to make money,” said OneSpan Interim President & CEO, Steven Worth. “MSS is built for this challenging mobile threat landscape, helping banks and businesses increase overall security while providing a near-frictionless user experience.”

Banks like Belfius and NewB, and other organizations such as BankID are using MSS to seamlessly secure and improve the customer experience of their mobile applications. To learn more about how OneSpan’s Mobile Security Suite enables banks to enhance digital engagement while protecting against digital fraud, visit www.onespan.com/products/mobile-security-suite.

The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, with this year’s program attracting more than 4,000 nominations from over 20 different countries.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps protect the world from digital fraud by establishing trust in people’s identities, the devices they use and the transactions they execute. OneSpan’s security solutions significantly reduce digital transaction fraud and enable regulatory compliance for more than half of the top 100 global banks and thousands of financial institutions around the world. Whether automating agreements with identity verification and e-signatures, reducing fraud using advanced analytics, or transparently securing financial transactions, OneSpan helps lower costs and accelerate customer acquisition while improving the user experience. Learn more at onespan.com.

Copyright 2021 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan is a registered or unregistered trademark of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

