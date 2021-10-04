Alphamin Announces Record Q3 2021 EBITDA Guidance of US$53m and a Net Debt-Free Position; Production and Exploration Update

GRAND BAIE, Mauritius, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX)( “Alphamin” or the “Company”), a producer of 4% of the world’s mined tin1 from its high grade operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is pleased to provide the following operational and exploration update for the quarter ended September 2021:



Record Q3 EBITDA guidance of US$53m , up 56% from prior quarter

guidance of , from prior quarter Contained tin production up 17% from the prior quarter to 2,832 tons

from the prior quarter to Net debt-free at 30 September 2021 (Net debt 30 June 2021: US$29.5m)

at 30 September 2021 (Net debt 30 June 2021: US$29.5m) Mpama South drilling continues to intercept significant visual mineralisation

Operational and Financial Summary for the Quarter ended September 20212