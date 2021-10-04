checkAd

Greenlane Appoints Director Donald Hunter as Chairman of the Board

Company Reaffirms Commitment to Strong Corporate Governance and Independent Board OversightBOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of …

Company Reaffirms Commitment to Strong Corporate Governance and Independent Board Oversight

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, announced today the appointment of independent director Donald Hunter as Chairman of the Board, effective September 30, 2021. Aaron LoCascio, the former Chairman of the Board, will remain on the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Hunter's appointment reaffirms Greenlane's commitment to strong corporate governance and independent oversight.

"Over the years, Don has earned an impeccable reputation for having a strong, active, and independent voice in the boardroom," said Nick Kovacevich, Chief Executive Officer of Greenlane. "I had the pleasure of witnessing this firsthand at KushCo, and now at Greenlane following the merger, where he is eager to continue delivering his strategic insights and guidance. Appointing an independent Chairman with Don's credentials is a significant step in improving the Company's corporate governance profile. Going forward, our Board of Directors intends to continue to find ways to strengthen our corporate governance, including by seeking improvements in Board diversity-and the leadership team is thrilled that Don will be leading on this front. He understands Greenlane and the evolution of our Company and industry very well, is a seasoned board leader with significant M&A experience, and possesses a wealth of financial, strategic, operational, international and risk management expertise. We are delighted to have him in this new role as Chairman of the Board."

"It is an honor to be appointed as Chairman of the Board and to oversee a talented and engaged Board that is committed to delivering operational excellence, a best-in-class customer and consumer experience, and increasing long-term value for our shareholders," said Donald Hunter, Chairman of Greenlane. "Looking ahead, I am excited to work closely with Nick and the entire leadership team to execute on our mission of elevating all elements of the consumption experience, which should benefit all of Greenlane's stakeholders."

Company Reaffirms Commitment to Strong Corporate Governance and Independent Board Oversight

