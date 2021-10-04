checkAd

Novamind to Deliver Keynote at PSYCH Investor Summit on October 7, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
04.10.2021   

Chief Medical Officer will join expert panel on data and tech in psychedelic-assisted psychotherapyTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health …

Chief Medical Officer will join expert panel on data and tech in psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, will participate in the PSYCH Investor Summit: Data and Technology taking place virtually on October 7, 2021 (the "Summit").

Novamind's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Reid Robison, will open the Summit with a keynote drawing on his career as a pioneering psychiatrist and researcher in ketamine-assisted psychotherapy. Dr. Robison will outline the challenges and opportunities that have brought us to this exciting moment in mental health and share how Novamind's unique operating model of clinics and research sites increases access to psychedelic medicine. Dr. Robison will also touch on the role of technology in the mainstream adoption of psychedelic therapies.

Following the keynote, Dr. Robison will join industry leaders in an expert panel, "When psychedelics meets Silicon Valley" to discuss pre-treatment, monitoring and post-treatment applications in psychedelic-assisted therapy.

Novamind is pleased to be featured in the third edition of PSYCH's "The Psychedelics as Medicine Report". The report is now available for free at: www.psych.global/report/.

For more information about the Summit and to register for free, visit: www.psych.global/summit/.

About Novamind 
Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of Cedar Psychiatry clinics and operates Cedar Clinical Research, a contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. Both Cedar Psychiatry and Cedar Clinical Research are wholly owned subsidiaries of Novamind. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca

Contact Information 
Novamind 
Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director 
Telephone: +1 (647) 953 9512

Samantha DeLenardo, VP, Communications 
Email: media@novamind.ca

Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations 
Email: bill@novamind.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations including the risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Novamind Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666567/Novamind-to-Deliver-Keynote-at-PSYCH ...




