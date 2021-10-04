checkAd

American Resources Corporation Succeeds in Achieving Greater Than 99.5% Purity of Lithium, Cobalt and Nickel from Recycled Electric Vehicle Batteries

Recycled critical elements were sourced from NMC batteries used in EV manufacturingEnd-of-life lithium-ion battery marketplace expected to grow at 19% CAGR through 2030FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / American Resources Corporation …

Recycled critical elements were sourced from NMC batteries used in EV manufacturing

End-of-life lithium-ion battery marketplace expected to grow at 19% CAGR through 2030

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced that, in conjunction with its sponsored research partnership with Purdue University, it has successfully achieved a high purity of lithium, nickel and cobalt from recycled NMC batteries sourced from the manufacturing process of electric vehicles. The Company utilized its displacement chromatography technology to achieve the results from its exclusive licensed and patented technology.

Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources Corporation commented, "Earlier this year we showcased our ability to produce a very high purity of the rare earth metal neodymium from recycled rare earth magnets and now with these results, we have showcased how we can effectively and economically isolate lithium, nickel and cobalt to be recycled for new battery production. Our technology is unique in that it utilizes a cost-effective solution for the final stage of recycling battery metals all the way to the end isolated metals. The solution is built through multiple stages in a closed loop system to recover the elements and any other high value metals. The costs are incurred to isolate the high value metal first than subsequently recover the lower value metals with minimal additional operating costs throughout the system."

With growing attention on the fragile supplies of the battery metals cobalt and lithium, the Company is primarily focused on the isolation and purification of both from recycled batteries and/or black mass produced by third parties, and will also isolate and purify nickel and manganese in the same process. Over 60% of the world's cobalt is produced out of the Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC"). DRC has been a leading producer of cobalt for several years, however cobalt mining in the country has also been linked to human rights issues. There are an estimated 7 million metric tons of cobalt reserves in the world with over half based in the DRC. The current market price for cobalt per metric ton is over $50,000.

