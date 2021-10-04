checkAd

MGX Minerals Announces TRISO Fuel as Focus of Standardized Nuclear Fuel Design Study for Small Modular Reactor use in Land Energy and Space Flight

Autor: Accesswire
04.10.2021, 14:00  |  41   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / MGX Minerals Inc. ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE:XMG)(FKT:1MG) (OTCQB:MGXMF) provides an update from an internal and external design study of a standardized nuclear fuel for Small Modular Nuclear …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / MGX Minerals Inc. ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE:XMG)(FKT:1MG) (OTCQB:MGXMF) provides an update from an internal and external design study of a standardized nuclear fuel for Small Modular Nuclear Reactors ("SMR") for use in land energy and long range space flight. The Company has determined that a TRIstructural-ISOtropic particle fuel ("TRISO") pellet provides the best candidate for a standardized fuel for the SMR market. The preferred feedstock for this fuel type pellet is a high assay, low enriched uranium feedstock due to the inherent cost and supply chain benefits. A low enriched fuel may not provide the sufficient performance for advanced optimized space travel of approximately 100,000 mph (the equivalent of reaching Mars in 58 days), resulting in two distinctly separate standardized TRISO fuel markets that overlap in stable energy supply, land or space, but not nuclear propulsion requirements. The Company now targets a standardized uranium kernel of approximately 0.5 mm, within graphite and silica layers of refractory type material made to withstand extreme heat.

About MGX Minerals Inc.

MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource and technology company with interests in advanced metals, industrial minerals, and energy technologies.

Contact Information:

Andris Kikuaka
Chief Executive Officer
andris@mgxminerals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward‐looking information. Forward-looking information in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to holding the postponed Meeting, and the filing of an amended notice of meeting and record date for the postponed Meeting. Forward-looking information is generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "in the event", "if", "believes", "asserts", "position", "intends", "envisages", "assumes", "recommends", "estimates", "approximate", "projects", "potential", "indicate" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

The Company's forward-looking information are based on the applicable assumptions and factors the Company considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to the Company at such time, including without limitation, the ability to host the postponed Meeting at a later date, and the ability to find a suitable location which can accommodate an in-person shareholders' meeting. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various risk factors. These factors include, among others, uncertainties arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, and general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors, and their potential effects, which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Except as required by securities law, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

SOURCE: MGX Minerals Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666620/MGX-Minerals-Announces-TRISO-Fuel-as ...

MGX Minerals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: MGX Minerals plant für 2016 den Magnesium-Markteintritt
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MGX Minerals Announces TRISO Fuel as Focus of Standardized Nuclear Fuel Design Study for Small Modular Reactor use in Land Energy and Space Flight VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / MGX Minerals Inc. ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE:XMG)(FKT:1MG) (OTCQB:MGXMF) provides an update from an internal and external design study of a standardized nuclear fuel for Small Modular Nuclear …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AlzeCure's Alzheimer Project has Initiated the Next Clinical Phase I Study with ACD856
TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt Concludes an Agreement in the Hydrogen Segment with a Potential Turnover of ...
Nepra Foods Follows in the Footsteps of Giants with Hiring Agency of Record
SPI Energy Issues $4.21 Million 10% Convertible Promissory Note with $20 per Share Conversion Price
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Cancellation of Listing
EHT Provides Enhanced Power Solutions to Major Canadian Telecom
RedHill Biopharma Reports Further Analysis of Phase 2/3 Data Including a 62% Reduction in Mortality ...
Northern Dynasty: Pebble Partnership Completes Summer Work Program at Southwest Alaska’s Pebble ...
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Cancellation of Listing
HIRE Technologies Announces ESG Goals with a Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Titel
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Bullet Blockchain Provides Update on Merger With Britannia Mining
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
ReelTime Media ads NFL to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in Every NFL Game and at ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.10.21MGX Minerals Commences Design Study for Small Modular Nuclear Reactor ("SMR") Fuel for Electric Power and Long Range Space Flight
Accesswire | Analysen
24.09.21MGX Minerals Commences Review of Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Technology
Accesswire | Analysen