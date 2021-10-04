Lithium South Development Corporation Resource Expansion Potential Confirmed With T.E.M. Study Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt OGPQ) is pleased to announce the results of a Time Domain Electromagnetic (TEM) program at the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project ( HMN Li Project ), Salta Province, Argentina. The 3,287 hectare project is comprised of six non-contiguous claim blocks. Tramo ( 383 hectares ) , Alba Sabrina (2,089 hectares ), Natalia Maria ( 115 hectares ), Gaston Enrique ( 55 hectares ) , Norma Edith and Via Monte ( 595 hectares ) . The 383 hectare Tramo Claim Block is the most advanced and is the subject of both a resource calculation and Preliminary Economic Assessment. The balance of the property package has not been significantly evaluated to date.

Quantec Geoscience Argentina S.A. conducted the T.E.M. program, completing at total of 133 stations and surveying all remaining areas contained in the project package. Results as interpreted indicate significant potential to expand the known resource.