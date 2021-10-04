checkAd

Lithium South Development Corporation Resource Expansion Potential Confirmed With T.E.M. Study Results

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt OGPQ) is pleased to announce the results of a Time Domain Electromagnetic (TEM) program at the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project ( HMN Li Project ), Salta Province, Argentina. The 3,287 hectare project is comprised of six non-contiguous claim blocks. Tramo ( 383 hectares ) , Alba Sabrina (2,089 hectares ), Natalia Maria ( 115 hectares ), Gaston Enrique ( 55 hectares ) , Norma Edith and Via Monte ( 595 hectares ) . The 383 hectare Tramo Claim Block is the most advanced and is the subject of both a resource calculation and Preliminary Economic Assessment. The balance of the property package has not been significantly evaluated to date. 

Quantec Geoscience Argentina S.A. conducted the T.E.M. program, completing at total of 133 stations and surveying all remaining  areas contained in the project package.  Results as interpreted indicate significant potential to expand the known resource.

  1. The 2,089 hectare Alba Sabrina claim block is the largest block in the package. T.E.M. results as interpreted indicate a surficial halite aquifer of approximately 75 meters depth, with a clastic brine aquifer immediately below  The target zone is interpreted to be from near surface to depth, though basement rock was not encountered in this survey.
  2. Natalia Maria 115 hectares / T.E.M. results indicate a porous aquifer towards the west of the property, reaching 100 meters of depth. Basement rock may have been encountered towards the east but may also represent a halite zone, without the basement being identified.  
  3. Via Monte and Norma Edith   595 hectares / interpretation of sections indicates a porous aquifer towards the west of the property, reaching a thickness of approximately  200 meters. The basin appears to be deepening towards the west, where the claim block is adjacent to property held by Livent.
  4. Gaston Enrique  55 hectares / T.E.M. interpretation indicates halite with some lenses of a potentially more porous aquifer.  The brine target is interpreted to be at least to 300 meters, though the basement was not identified in this section.

Results of the T.E.M. survey have identified drill targets in all of the claim blocks comprising the HMN Li Project.  All claim blocks are located adjacent to property under development or currently in lithium production.  The northern claim groups border ground owned by POSCO (Korea), where a lithium mine is being constructed. The southern group adjoin ground owned by Livent, which is currently producing lithium from the area.

