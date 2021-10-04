DGAP-News: EBD Group / Key word(s): Conference 27th Annual BIO-Europe(R) Digital to bring together 3,500 life science leaders 04.10.2021 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, Germany - October 4, 2021: The 27th annual BIO-Europe(R) global life sciences partnering event will be held October 25-28, 2021 in a fully digital format. Partnering is in full swing and on-demand company presentations, program sessions, and sponsor as well as showcase company content are already available allowing engagement without interrupting busy partnering schedules during the main event week.

The live opening keynote plenary discussion "The next evolution: innovating research, business models, and policy to address the world's healthcare challenges" on Monday, October 25, will feature speakers Jie D'Ellia, VP, Business Development, Hematology, Cell Therapy and China, Bristol Myers Squibb, Peter Guenter, CEO, Merck Healthcare, Steve Hitchcock, Head of Research, Takeda, and John Young, CBO, Pfizer and moderator Denise Scots-Knight, CEO, Moreo BioPharma Group.

Tuesday will feature a plenary discussion "Expanding the partnership pool: how biotech collaboration dynamics are changing" with Georg Buchner, Global Head, Business Development, Helsinn, Michael Henderson, CBO, BridgeBio, Friedrich von Bohlen, CEO, Molecular Health.

Additionally, high-level executives from pharma, biotech, and the investment sector are confirmed to participate in panels and discussions covering a wide range of topics including gene therapy, RNA, neurodegenerative disease therapeutics, women's unmet medical needs, oncology, autoimmune diseases, COVID-19 measures and vaccine development, and datasharing for collaboration.

More than 3,500 executives from biotechnology, pharmaceutical and finance companies from around the world will attend the event and will engage in more than 15,000 partnering meetings.

Registration and event information are available online.

EVENT DETAILS:

BIO-Europe produced by EBD Group, the leading partnering firm for the global life science industry, in collaboration with Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).

To join the conversation:

Visit: https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope/

Follow: @EBDGroup #BIOEurope

NOTE TO THE MEDIA:

We request a courtesy mention of BIO-Europe in resulting media coverage. Thank you!

Media Contacts:

Simone Neeten

MC Services AG

+49-211-529252-101

simone.neeten@mc-services.eu

Karina Marocco

EBD Group

kmarocco@ebdgroup.com

04.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



1237858 04.10.2021