DGAP-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Conference Mynaric builds presence at Space Tech Expo 2021 04.10.2021 / 13:59 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HAWTHORNE, Calif., October 5, 2021 - Building on its commitment to the U.S. market, Mynaric is exhibiting and presenting at the Space Tech Expo in Long Beach, California and near its US headquarters. Located at Booth #5014, Mynaric leadership and sales representatives will be available to discuss laser communication solutions for space, air and ground applications, its expanding serial production capabilities and success with its growing client base.

"We see a wave of innovators entering the space industry and we are happy to play a leading role in the industry's transformation," said Bulent Altan, CEO of Mynaric. "Space Tech Expo will allow us to connect with our peers in the industry, showcasing the significant progress we've made in industrializing laser communications at scale and discussing our products' value for various applications."

At the Booth

Mynaric will have its flagship product lines on display, including its next generation optical communications terminal, CONDOR Mk3. Mynaric unveiled the CONDOR Mk3 at the 36th annual Space Symposium and recently announced SpaceLink as a customer, at the SATELLITE 2021. Featured product lines at Space Tech Expo 2021 include:

- CONDOR: The CONDOR optical communications terminal is purpose built to address the growing need of high-performance, high-bandwidth, secure and reliable inter-satellite links for next-generation satellite constellations. The terminal is capable of establishing links for intra-plane and cross-plane operation scenarios in various orbits and Space-Space, Space-Air, Space-Ground communication.

- HAWK: The HAWK is an optical communications terminal for secure real-time communication for a wide array of airborne platforms. It is manufactured with the most advanced optical wireless technology and designed for small size, weight and power (SWaP). The bidirectional and synchronous communication terminal is optimized for Air-Air and Air-Ground applications.