CSI Board Authorizes $10 Million Addition to Share Repurchase Program

“This expansion of our share repurchase program follows the recent 8.0% increase in our quarterly cash dividend,” stated Executive Chairman Steven A. Powless. “We believe our cash dividend and stock repurchase programs are important to building long-term shareholder value, and the recent increases highlight the Board’s confidence in the future of the Company.”

The $10.0 million increase in the share repurchase program brings the total to $130.0 million since CSI’s share repurchase program was initially announced in March 2004. CSI has repurchased approximately $118.2 million of the Company’s shares as of the close of its second fiscal quarter, ended Aug. 31, 2021. The Company had approximately $1.8 million remaining under existing stock purchase authorizations as of Aug. 31, 2021. The share repurchase program may be carried out through open market purchases, block trades and in negotiated private transactions.

“We believe CSI’s stock represents an attractive investment at current prices in light of our earnings growth, solid cash flow from operations and total return to shareholders. Over the past 10 years, our cash dividend has grown at a compounded rate of 15.9%, and our total return to shareholders has averaged more than 21% annually. We believe these records highlight our focus on growing shareholder value and CSI’s long track record of financial performance,” concluded Powless.

