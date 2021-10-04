checkAd

CSI Board Authorizes $10 Million Addition to Share Repurchase Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021   

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI) announced that its Board of Directors authorized a $10.0 million increase in the Company’s share repurchase program.

“This expansion of our share repurchase program follows the recent 8.0% increase in our quarterly cash dividend,” stated Executive Chairman Steven A. Powless. “We believe our cash dividend and stock repurchase programs are important to building long-term shareholder value, and the recent increases highlight the Board’s confidence in the future of the Company.”

The $10.0 million increase in the share repurchase program brings the total to $130.0 million since CSI’s share repurchase program was initially announced in March 2004. CSI has repurchased approximately $118.2 million of the Company’s shares as of the close of its second fiscal quarter, ended Aug. 31, 2021. The Company had approximately $1.8 million remaining under existing stock purchase authorizations as of Aug. 31, 2021. The share repurchase program may be carried out through open market purchases, block trades and in negotiated private transactions.

“We believe CSI’s stock represents an attractive investment at current prices in light of our earnings growth, solid cash flow from operations and total return to shareholders. Over the past 10 years, our cash dividend has grown at a compounded rate of 15.9%, and our total return to shareholders has averaged more than 21% annually. We believe these records highlight our focus on growing shareholder value and CSI’s long track record of financial performance,” concluded Powless.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic document distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. Management believes exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the Company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as IDC Financial Insights FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers lists. CSI has also been recognized by Aite Group, a leading industry research firm, as providing the “best user experience” in its 2019 AIM Evaluation: The Leading Providers of U.S. Core Banking Systems. In addition, CSI's record of increasing its dividend each year for 50 years has earned it a designation as one of the financial media’s “Dividend Aristocrats.” CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information, visit csiweb.com.

