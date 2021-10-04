BigCommerce Announces New Partner Integration With Chargify to Deliver Subscription Management Services for U.S. Merchants Nationwide
BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced a new native integration with Chargify, a leading billing and subscription management platform for B2B SaaS companies. In collaboration with developer Ebizio, the joint Chargify integration provides BigCommerce B2B and/or B2C merchants with a comprehensive solution to manage, track and analyze subscription activity to decrease churn and strengthen customer relationships to influence lifetime value of selling online.
"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many B2B SaaS companies expanded their business models with ecommerce offerings,” said Barrow Hamilton, chief product officer of Chargify. “Enabling B2B companies to go to market with any business model is Chargify’s primary objective, and Chargify is the natural next step in that process. It provides a powerful recurring billing and subscription management suite for these hybrid B2B2C companies to support their most complex billing and pricing models."
With a one-click install, merchants can use Open Source Checkout to sell their products on subscription directly through their BigCommerce store, removing the need to change existing third-party systems that rely on orders, inventory or customer goal tracking. Merchants can also quickly introduce subscription options to their customers without costly development work. Customers with subscription, non-subscription and varying subscription frequency items in their cart are then able to easily checkout in a single transaction. Merchants can also monitor and analyze their revenue growth in real-time with Chargify’s reporting features.
Key benefits include:
- Out-of-the-box integration to help merchants get products to market faster and start selling and billing customers to drive revenue.
- Centralized dashboard to give merchants a single location to access, manage, analyze and report on all activity such as subscription revenue, customers, products, and more.
- One-click install via BigCommerce’s Open Source Checkout to keep subscription data in one location and prevent merchants from having to change existing third-party systems that rely on orders, inventory or customer goal tracking.
“Our partnership with Chargify further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry,” said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. “Chargify and Ebizio both share our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers.”
