BigCommerce Announces New Partner Integration With Chargify to Deliver Subscription Management Services for U.S. Merchants Nationwide

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced a new native integration with Chargify, a leading billing and subscription management platform for B2B SaaS companies. In collaboration with developer Ebizio, the joint Chargify integration provides BigCommerce B2B and/or B2C merchants with a comprehensive solution to manage, track and analyze subscription activity to decrease churn and strengthen customer relationships to influence lifetime value of selling online.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many B2B SaaS companies expanded their business models with ecommerce offerings,” said Barrow Hamilton, chief product officer of Chargify. “Enabling B2B companies to go to market with any business model is Chargify’s primary objective, and Chargify is the natural next step in that process. It provides a powerful recurring billing and subscription management suite for these hybrid B2B2C companies to support their most complex billing and pricing models."