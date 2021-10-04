Mirion Technologies, Inc. Acquires US-based Dosimetry Services Distributor

Headquartered in Melbourne, FL, Dosimetry Badge started as a radiation consulting company and evolved into distributing cost-effective dosimetry services to veterinary centers, chiropractic clinics, hospitals, radiology centers, nuclear medicine departments, and other industries that require regular radiation monitoring of employees. The company recorded nearly $500,000 in revenue for the 2020 calendar year, with over 2,000 customers relying on Dosimetry Badge solutions for accurate dose reporting.

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (“Mirion”), a global provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the medical, nuclear, defense, and research end markets, today announced the acquisition of the Dosimetry Badge brand—a small, US-based distributor of personal dosimeter badges.

“Adding the distribution channels and user-base of Dosimetry Badge to our organization will increase the stateside footprint of our dosimetry product offering, contributing to the continued growth of our industry-leading dosimetry operations,” says Lou Biacchi, President of Mirion Dosimetry Services. “We look forward to serving existing Dosimetry Badge customers while providing them with the opportunity to explore the robust dosimetry options available at Mirion.”

Mirion provides personal radiation monitoring services and dosimetry solutions for a wide range of applications. Personal dosimeters are typically worn by individuals (clipped to their collar, torso, waist, wrist or worn as a ring on their finger) who work with or around sources of ionizing radiation and are used to measure, record, and track the radiation dose they are exposed to while performing their job.

Mirion’s flagship innovation, the Instadose* dosimetry monitoring platform, is a SMARTER personal dosimeter technology that eliminates the need to collect and return badges every wear period. Providing on-demand and automatic dose reads and insights, Instadose dosimeters enable instant access to current and historical exposure data and cumulative dose insights, along with the ability to make account, location, device, and wearer changes online within minutes.

With the acquisition of the Dosimetry Badge brand and its distribution contacts, Mirion will strengthen its position in the US dosimetry market.

Mirion expects to complete its business combination with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE: GSAH) and become a publicly listed company in the second half of 2021, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions, including certain regulatory approvals.