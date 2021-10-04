checkAd

Kaleyra Appoints Mauro Carobene as Chief Business Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) (“Kaleyra” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider, delivering a secure system of application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, today announced that Mauro Carobene has joined as the Company’s new Chief Business Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Carobene will be focused on the global expansion of the Company’s new and existing business initiatives, including their presence in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), technology, healthcare, commerce, logistics and travel sectors.

Carobene brings over two decades of multinational company experience to Kaleyra. Over time, he has honed an extensive skillset that includes managing diverse teams across all continents, building efficient sales processes, and fostering positive executive customer relationships. Prior to this role, Carobene spent the last three years as the Chief Revenue Officer of the Swedish company DigitalRoute, where he was in charge of software solution sales and delivery around the globe. Carobene has held other notable senior management roles in his career, including seven years spent managing sales and service teams as the Chief Commercial Officer at the Finnish company Comptel as well as 14 years in various senior roles at Nokia, including in services, sales, and sales management. In addition to these roles, Carobene continues to serve a select group of advisory boards as a telecom software industry expert.

“With more than 20 years of industry experience, including 10 years serving in C-level positions at numerous blue-chip organizations, Mauro Carobene will prove to be a critical resource as we increase our presence on a world stage,” said Dario Calogero, Kaleyra’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We expect that Mauro’s proven team leadership capabilities, industry expertise, customer focus and successful operational track record make him ideally suited to help Kaleyra continue to advance our brand and best meet the needs of our partners. We look forward to benefiting from his experience and insight.”

