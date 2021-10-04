BIGtoken to Host Corporate Conference Call on October 6, 2021

Christopher Miglino, chairman of the BIGtoken board and CEO of SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) and David J. Moore, CEO of BritePool, who will serve as CEO of BIGtoken upon completion of the merger, will discuss the purpose and details of the merger, BIGtoken’s product roadmap, and answer shareholder questions. The merger, which was announced via press release on September 29, 2021, and Form 8-K on October 1, 2021, is described here .

Force Protection Video Equipment Corp. (OTC: FPVD), also known as BIGtoken, a pioneer in ethically-sourced data and insights, is scheduled to host a corporate conference call to discuss the details of its recently announced merger with BritePool, Inc. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT).

Event: BIGtoken Conference Call: Merger Details

Who: Christopher Miglino, chairman of the BIGtoken board, and CEO of SRAX; David J. Moore, CEO of BritePool and CEO of BIGtoken upon completion of the merger

When: October 6, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT)

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken is the leading ethically-sourced identity, data, and insights creation platform. Through a transparent platform and consumer reward system, BIGtoken offers users choice, transparency, and compensation for their anonymized data. Participating consumers earn rewards and advertisers and media companies get access to insights from compliant, zero-party data for marketing and media activation. For more information on BIGtoken, visit bigtoken.com.

About BritePool

BritePool is an identity verification company for advertisers and publishers. The company provides advertisers with brand safety, privacy, and analytics for data connections when third-party cookies and MAIDs no longer can be used. BritePool’s exact, frequency-controlled identity verification services enable accurate targeting, advertising delivery and attribution. For more information, visit BritePool.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements'' made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in FPVD’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

