Li-Cycle to Host Inaugural Battery Recycling Day
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) (“Li-Cycle” or “the Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced it will be hosting its inaugural Battery Recycling Day.
Li-Cycle’s Battery Recycling Day will bring major players in the battery recycling industry and government representatives together to discuss issues pertinent to the industry’s future. The event will take a deep dive into the role battery recycling plays in the electric vehicle revolution and the United Nations’ goal of achieving zero-carbon emissions by 2050.
Registration Link
Registration is available via the following link:
Agenda and Featured Participants
Li-Cycle – Battery Recycling Day
Wednesday, October 6th, 2021
1:00-3:00 PM EST
1:00-1:05 PM
Welcome by Li-Cycle’s Co-Founders
- Ajay Kochhar, President and CEO, Co-Founder, Li-Cycle
- Tim Johnston, Executive Chairman, Co-Founder, Li-Cycle
1:05-1:10 PM
Video Presentation
1:10-1:25 PM
Recycling Batteries in the Transportation Sector
- Host – Kunal Phalpher, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Li-Cycle
- Guest panelists:
- General Motors (GM) – Pablo Valencia Jr., Senior Manager
- Arrival – Richard Colley, Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs
1:25-1:30 PM
Video Presentation
1:30-1:45 PM
Sustainable Raw Materials: Supply and Demand of Critical Materials
- Host – Ajay Kochhar, President and CEO, Co-Founder, Li-Cycle
- Guest panelists:
- Traxys – Landon Berns, Trader, Battery Raw Materials
- Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (BMI) – Andrew Miller, Product Director
1:45-1:50 PM
Video Presentation
1:50-2:05 PM
Next Generation Batteries: Solid State Batteries and Recyclability
- Host – Tim Johnston, Executive Chairman, Co-Founder, Li-Cycle
- Guest panelists:
- SES – Rohit Makharia, President and Chief Operating Officer (COO)
- Li-Metal – Dean Frankel, Chief Commercial Officer
2:05-2:10 PM
Video Presentation
2:10-2:25 PM
Environmental and Community Impact
- Host – Chris Biederman, Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Li-Cycle
- Guest panelists:
- Town of Greece Supervisor – Bill Reilich
- New York State Senator – Jeremy Cooney
2:25-2:30 PM
Vote of thanks
2:30-3:00 PM
Live Q&A
About Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.
Li-Cycle (NYSE: LICY) is on a mission to leverage its innovative Spoke & Hub Technologies to provide a customer-centric, end-of-life solution for lithium-ion batteries, while creating a secondary supply of critical battery materials. Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are increasingly powering our world in automotive, energy storage, consumer electronics, and other industrial and household applications. The world needs improved technology and supply chain innovations to better manage battery manufacturing waste and end-of-life batteries and to meet the rapidly growing demand for critical and scarce battery-grade raw materials through a closed-loop solution. For more information, visit https://li-cycle.com/.
