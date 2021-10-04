 Li-Cycle to Host Inaugural Battery Recycling Day

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) (“Li-Cycle” or “the Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced it will be hosting its inaugural Battery Recycling Day.

Li-Cycle’s Battery Recycling Day will bring major players in the battery recycling industry and government representatives together to discuss issues pertinent to the industry’s future. The event will take a deep dive into the role battery recycling plays in the electric vehicle revolution and the United Nations’ goal of achieving zero-carbon emissions by 2050.