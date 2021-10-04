checkAd

Mandiant Confirms Name Change from FireEye, Inc. to Mandiant, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021   

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the leader in dynamic cyber defense and response, today announced that its corporate name change from FireEye, Inc. is now effective. The company has rebranded as Mandiant, Inc. and its Nasdaq common stock ticker symbol will change to MNDT from FEYE at the open of trading tomorrow, October 5, 2021.

The decision to change the corporate name and stock ticker symbol reflects the company’s strategy to focus on Mandiant’s security controls-agnostic solutions delivered through the Mandiant Advantage cloud-based platform. Pursuant to this strategy, on June 2, 2021 the company announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell the FireEye Products business, including the FireEye name, to a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group (STG).

“Renaming our company as Mandiant, Inc. aligns with our mission of making every organization confident in their cyber defenses,” said Kevin Mandia, CEO at Mandiant.

Mandiant believes that effective security results from the right combination of expertise, intelligence, and adaptive technology. For the past 17 years, Mandiant has delivered unparalleled frontline experience and industry-leading threat intelligence. Mandiant currently responds to more than 1,000 security breaches each year. The resulting insights are what power Mandiant’s dynamic cyber defense solutions, which are all delivered through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform. Dynamic cyber defense brings effective and efficient cyber security to organizations of all sizes enabling them to consistently adapt their defensive posture as the threat environment changes.

“Over the years, organizations have sought to modernize and secure their critical business processes by adopting security and IT technologies from many different vendors. Mandiant is uniquely positioned to help customers take decisive action and minimize risk, irrespective of their size or the security controls they use. We expect our pending sale of the FireEye Products business to enable greater agility and spur increased company growth,” said John Watters, President and Chief Operating Officer at Mandiant.

“Mandiant holds an unrivaled view of the attack lifecycle. By combining machine, adversary breach intelligence, and operational cyber threat intelligence, Mandiant empowers security teams to understand and proactively protect against the relevant threats facing their organizations,” added Watters.

Join Mandiant at Cyber Defense Summit October 5-7, 2021, either virtually or in Washington D.C. For event details and to register, visit summit.mandiant.com

