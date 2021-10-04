checkAd

Horizon Therapeutics plc Announces New UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon) Data in Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) to be presented at ECTRIMS 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 14:00   

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that new UPLIZNA and NMOSD data analyses will be presented at the virtual 37th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) 2021, Oct. 13-15. UPLIZNA is the first and only FDA-approved anti-CD19 B-cell-depleting humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody positive NMOSD.

Presentation Details:

  • P028: Extent of B-cell depletion is associated with disease activity reduction in neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder: results from the N-MOmentum study (J. Bennett)
  • P029: The impact of low affinity immunoglobulin gamma Fc region receptor III-A gene polymorphisms in neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder and implications for treatment outcomes: results from the N-MOmentum study (J. Bennett)
  • P037: Safety and efficacy of inebilizumab in NMOSD over a mean treatment duration of 3.2 years: end of study data from the N-MOmentum trial (B. Cree)
  • P044: Patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder display hallmarks of systemic autoimmunity: broad serum autoreactivity to nuclear antigens and elevated interferon-inducible gene expression (S. Pittock)

In addition, Horizon will host a symposium Friday, Oct. 15 from 10:45-11:45 a.m. CEST called “Unraveling the Complexities of NMOSD.” The symposium will feature two presentations, including “Advanced NMOSD: B Cells and Beyond,” with Benjamin M. Greenberg, M.D., M.H.S., professor of neurology, UT Southwestern Medical Center, and “NMOSD in the Therapeutic Era: Revisiting Treatment Rationale and Approaches,” presented by Friedemann Paul, M.D., professor of clinical neuroimmunology and head of the neuroimmunology outpatient clinic at the Experimental and Clinical Research Centre, Charite University Medicine Berlin.

About Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD)

NMOSD is a unifying term for neuromyelitis optica (NMO) and related syndromes. NMOSD is a rare, severe, relapsing, neuroinflammatory autoimmune disease that attacks the optic nerve, spinal cord, brain and brain stem.1,2 Approximately 80 percent of all patients with NMOSD test positive for anti-AQP4 antibodies.3 AQP4-IgG binds primarily to astrocytes in the central nervous system and triggers an escalating immune response that results in lesion formation and astrocyte death.4

