checkAd

Pioneer Power to Provide E-Bloc for Southern California Gas Company’s H2 Hydrogen Home

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 14:00  |  32   |   |   

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPSI) ("Pioneer Power" or the "Company"), a leader in the design and manufacturing of distributed generation and EV charging infrastructure as well as electrical distribution and on-site power generation equipment, today announced that its newly introduced E-Bloc integrated power center product will be utilized in Southern California Gas Company’s (“SoCalGas”) H2 Hydrogen Home prototype.

The one-time order is valued at approximately $500,000, and the Company expects it to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021.

SoCalGas’ H2 Hydrogen Home is a state-of-the-art demonstration project aimed at showing the role hydrogen could play in attaining California's goal of achieving carbon neutrality. Pioneer Power’s E-Bloc system is a packaged electrical infrastructure solution that will integrate and control the various distributed energy resources, including an H2 Fuel Cell, PV solar and energy storage, to form an islanded microgrid that can support the power needs of the prototype two-story model home, eliminating the need for connectivity to a public utility grid. Natural gas, water and sewer will be the only utilities connected to the home.

Nathan Mazurek, Pioneer Power's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “SoCalGas’ prototype hydrogen home is a first of its kind project that will demonstrate the once unimaginable possibilities of a fully- integrated, clean energy residential system that does not depend on electric power from a public utility grid. California is leading the way with its aspiration to be carbon neutral by 2045, and our participation in this highly visible project is an opportunity for us showcase the functionality of the E-Bloc integrated power center in a practical way. Beyond the H2 Hydrogen Home, we are actively engaged with a number of customers across a variety of industries, including big box retail, EV fleet charging and corporate enterprise customers that we believe will result in materially larger orders in the coming months.”

To learn more about Pioneer Power’s E-Bloc infrastructure solution, contact us at info@pioneerpowersolutions.com.

About H2 Hydrogen Home

The H2 Hydrogen Home, which will be built this year in the city of Downey, is the first fully integrated demonstration project with solar panels, a battery and electrolyzer to create hydrogen for the fuel cell to supply electricity for the home. Hydrogen will also be blended with natural gas and used in the home's heat pump HVAC unit, water heater, clothes dryer and gas stove. The home will function and feel exactly like a regular home but use reliable and clean energy 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Seite 1 von 3
Pioneer Power Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pioneer Power to Provide E-Bloc for Southern California Gas Company’s H2 Hydrogen Home Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPSI) ("Pioneer Power" or the "Company"), a leader in the design and manufacturing of distributed generation and EV charging infrastructure as well as electrical distribution and on-site power generation …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Unveils Black Friday-Worthy Deals Earlier Than Ever, Giving Customers Access to Incredible ...
Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization ...
Tikehau Capital to Exceed €5 Billion in Climate-dedicated AUM by 2025 and Launch Climate Action ...
Ontex Announces Cash Payment of €81 Million Received From Arbitration Settlement Regarding the ...
Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Q3 2021 Sales Communication
NHOA: Trading Update
NIH Continues Collaboration With Palantir Technologies to Support COVID-19 Research
Ares Management Corporation Closes Oversubscribed Third European Property Enhancement Fund
Sage Therapeutics and Biogen Announce Consistent Clinically Meaningful Data for Zuranolone Across ...
Columbia Property Trust Secures Initial Lease at 799 Broadway, its Ground-Up Development in Union ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Goes Virtually Everywhere at AI Everywhere Forum 2021
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...