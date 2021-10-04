Pioneer Power to Provide E-Bloc for Southern California Gas Company’s H2 Hydrogen Home

The one-time order is valued at approximately $500,000, and the Company expects it to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPSI) ("Pioneer Power" or the "Company"), a leader in the design and manufacturing of distributed generation and EV charging infrastructure as well as electrical distribution and on-site power generation equipment, today announced that its newly introduced E-Bloc integrated power center product will be utilized in Southern California Gas Company’s (“SoCalGas”) H2 Hydrogen Home prototype.

SoCalGas’ H2 Hydrogen Home is a state-of-the-art demonstration project aimed at showing the role hydrogen could play in attaining California's goal of achieving carbon neutrality. Pioneer Power’s E-Bloc system is a packaged electrical infrastructure solution that will integrate and control the various distributed energy resources, including an H2 Fuel Cell, PV solar and energy storage, to form an islanded microgrid that can support the power needs of the prototype two-story model home, eliminating the need for connectivity to a public utility grid. Natural gas, water and sewer will be the only utilities connected to the home.

Nathan Mazurek, Pioneer Power's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “SoCalGas’ prototype hydrogen home is a first of its kind project that will demonstrate the once unimaginable possibilities of a fully- integrated, clean energy residential system that does not depend on electric power from a public utility grid. California is leading the way with its aspiration to be carbon neutral by 2045, and our participation in this highly visible project is an opportunity for us showcase the functionality of the E-Bloc integrated power center in a practical way. Beyond the H2 Hydrogen Home, we are actively engaged with a number of customers across a variety of industries, including big box retail, EV fleet charging and corporate enterprise customers that we believe will result in materially larger orders in the coming months.”

To learn more about Pioneer Power’s E-Bloc infrastructure solution, contact us at info@pioneerpowersolutions.com.

About H2 Hydrogen Home

The H2 Hydrogen Home, which will be built this year in the city of Downey, is the first fully integrated demonstration project with solar panels, a battery and electrolyzer to create hydrogen for the fuel cell to supply electricity for the home. Hydrogen will also be blended with natural gas and used in the home's heat pump HVAC unit, water heater, clothes dryer and gas stove. The home will function and feel exactly like a regular home but use reliable and clean energy 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.