checkAd

General Motors and Wolfspeed Forge Strategic Supplier Agreement to Leverage Silicon Carbide for GM’s Future Electric Vehicle Programs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

Today, General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) announced a strategic supplier agreement to develop and provide silicon carbide power device solutions for GM’s future electric vehicle programs. Wolfspeed’s silicon carbide devices will enable GM to install more efficient EV propulsion systems that will extend the range of its rapidly expanding EV portfolio.

The silicon carbide will specifically be used in the integrated power electronics contained within GM’s Ultium Drive units in its next-generation EVs.

As a part of the agreement, GM will participate in the Wolfspeed Assurance of Supply Program (WS AoSP), which is intended to secure domestic, sustainable and scalable materials for EV production.

“Our agreement with Wolfspeed represents another step forward in our transition to an all-electric future,” said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “Customers of EVs are looking for greater range, and we see silicon carbide as an essential material in the design of our power electronics to meet customer demand. Working with Wolfspeed will help ensure we can deliver on our vision of an all-electric future.”

“Our agreement with GM further demonstrates the automotive industry’s commitment to delivering innovative EV solutions to the market and using the latest advances in power management to improve overall vehicle performance,” said Gregg Lowe, CEO of Wolfspeed. “This agreement ensures long-term supply of silicon carbide to GM to help them deliver on their promise of an all-electric future.”

The silicon carbide power device solutions will be produced at Wolfspeed’s 200mm-capable Mohawk Valley Fab in Marcy, New York, which is the world’s largest silicon carbide fabrication facility. Launching in early 2022, this state-of-the-art facility will dramatically expand capacity for the company’s silicon carbide technologies, which are in increasing demand for EV production and other advanced technology sectors around the world.

The widespread adoption of silicon carbide as an industry standard semiconductor for transportation supports the automotive industry’s rapid transition to clean energy vehicles. Silicon carbide enables greater system efficiencies that result in longer EV range while lowering weight and conserving space. Wolfspeed’s technology is fueling electric propulsion systems across the entire voltage spectrum – from 400V to 800V – and beyond.

Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) leads the market in the worldwide adoption of Silicon Carbide and GaN technologies. We provide industry-leading solutions for efficient energy consumption and a sustainable future. Wolfspeed’s product families include Silicon Carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for various applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging, 5G, renewable energy and storage, and aerospace and defense. We unleash the power of possibilities through hard work, collaboration and a passion for innovation. Learn more at www.wolfspeed.com.

General Motors (NYSE: GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements by Wolfspeed involving risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause Wolfspeed’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated. Actual results may differ materially due to a number of factors, including the rapid development of new technology and competing products that may impair demand or render Wolfspeed’s products obsolete; and other factors discussed in Wolfspeed’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 27, 2021, and subsequent filings. For additional product and company information, please refer to www.wolfspeed.com.

General Motors Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

General Motors and Wolfspeed Forge Strategic Supplier Agreement to Leverage Silicon Carbide for GM’s Future Electric Vehicle Programs Today, General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) announced a strategic supplier agreement to develop and provide silicon carbide power device solutions for GM’s future electric vehicle programs. Wolfspeed’s silicon carbide devices …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Unveils Black Friday-Worthy Deals Earlier Than Ever, Giving Customers Access to Incredible ...
Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization ...
Tikehau Capital to Exceed €5 Billion in Climate-dedicated AUM by 2025 and Launch Climate Action ...
Ontex Announces Cash Payment of €81 Million Received From Arbitration Settlement Regarding the ...
Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Q3 2021 Sales Communication
NHOA: Trading Update
NIH Continues Collaboration With Palantir Technologies to Support COVID-19 Research
Ares Management Corporation Closes Oversubscribed Third European Property Enhancement Fund
Sage Therapeutics and Biogen Announce Consistent Clinically Meaningful Data for Zuranolone Across ...
Columbia Property Trust Secures Initial Lease at 799 Broadway, its Ground-Up Development in Union ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Goes Virtually Everywhere at AI Everywhere Forum 2021
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.10.21Tesla trotzt Chip-Knappheit - Toyota fährt GM im US-Markt davon
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21ROUNDUP: Berater: Bis zu elf Millionen weniger Autoverkäufe durch Chipkrise
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Chip-Engpässe bremsen US-Absatz bei General Motors - Toyota vorn
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Waymo und Cruise kommen Robotaxi-Diensten in Kalifornien näher
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Foxconn will Fabrik in den USA von Elektroauto-Start-up kaufen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21General Motors, Microsoft, Old Dominion Freight Line, Affirm, H&M - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
30.09.21GM setzt ab 2023 auf eigene Cloud-Plattform in Autos
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21ROUNDUP 2: US-Regierung will von Firmen mehr Daten zur Halbleiter-Knappheit
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21ROUNDUP: US-Regierung will von Firmen mehr Daten zur Halbleiter-Knappheit
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21US-Regierung spricht mit Unternehmen über Halbleiter-Knappheit
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten