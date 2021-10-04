Candel Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting

NEEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CADL), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies, today announced that the Company will present novel biomarker data from the ongoing phase 1 clinical trial of CAN-3110 in recurrent high-grade glioma at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting taking place November 10-14, 2021 in Washington D.C., and virtually.

Title: Detection of viral antigen and immune activation after intra-tumor injection of CAN-3110 (ICP-34.5 expressing HSV-1 oncolytic virus) in patients with recurrent high-grade glioma

Abstract Number: 395

Primary Author/Presenter: Francesca Barone, MD, PhD, Vice President, Head of Research, Candel Therapeutics, Inc.

Date/Time: November 12, 2021, 7:00 am – 8:30 pm ET

Full text of the abstract will be released on the SITC website at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Details from the presentation will be available on the Candel website at https://www.candeltx.com/news/.

About CAN-3110



CAN-3110 is an HSV replication-competent oncolytic virus engineered to enhance selective killing of cancer cells while sparing neighboring healthy cells. CAN-3110 selectively expresses ICP34.5, a key gene in HSV replication, in tumor cells that overexpress nestin, a cytoskeletal protein. Nestin is highly expressed in high-grade glioma cells and other tumor tissues, but it is absent in healthy adult brain.



Candel is evaluating the effects of treatment with CAN-3110 in recurrent high-grade glioma. Encouraging clinical results of the ongoing phase 1 clinical trial were recently presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.

For more information on this clinical study, please visit https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03152318.

About CAN-2409



CAN-2409, Candel’s most advanced oncolytic viral immunotherapy candidate, is a replication-deficient adenovirus that delivers the herpes simplex virus thymidine kinase (HSV-tk) gene to cancer cells. HSV-tk is an enzyme that locally converts orally administered valacyclovir into a toxic metabolite that kills nearby cancer cells. The intra-tumoral administration results in the local release of tumor-specific neoantigens. At the same time, the adenoviral serotype 5 capsid protein elicits a strong pro-inflammatory signal in the tumor microenvironment. This creates the optimal conditions to induce a CD8+ T cell mediated response against the injected tumor and uninjected distant metastases for broad anti-tumor activity.