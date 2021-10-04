Treace Medical Concepts Appoints New Directors

“With decades of combined experience in healthcare leadership, Ms. Hanna and Ms. Jain strengthen the expertise of our Company’s Board of Directors,” said James T. Treace, the Company’s Chairman of the Board. “Our executive leadership and board are pleased to add two individuals with their stellar reputations, and both will undoubtedly help guide us through our next phase of growth, as we continue to strive to drive a paradigm shift in the surgical treatment of bunions and unique related devices for midfoot correction, such as the recently introduced Adductoplasty Midfoot Correction System.”

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company driving a paradigm shift in the surgical treatment of Hallux Valgus (commonly known as bunions), today announced the appointment of Betsy Hanna and Deepti Jain to its Board of Directors effective October 1, 2021.

Betsy Hanna said, “It is a pleasure to collaborate with the Board and management of Treace, as we propel the Company forward, driving growth and increased market penetration of the Lapiplasty system, designed to address the root cause of the bunion. The Company’s recent introduction of its Adductoplasty Midfoot Correction System confirms they are actively developing and bringing to market relevant pipeline technologies.”

Ms. Hanna is a global healthcare and biotech executive who has held leadership roles with Fortune 100 companies, as well as start-ups. She has led teams through all stages of the sales process, from product development and launch through significantly increasing sales and market share. Ms. Hanna currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer and a board member of Clinical Genomics, Inc., a provider of cancer diagnostic solutions. From 2014 to 2018, Ms. Hanna served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Origin, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company. Ms. Hanna also held positions of increasing responsibility at Johnson & Johnson, including as Vice President of Strategic Marketing and a member of the Global Management Board for J&J Vision Care, where she was responsible for global agency selection and advertising strategy for J&J's largest global consumer brand, Acuvue contact lenses. Ms. Hanna has a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Illinois and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.