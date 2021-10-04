checkAd

Enlivex Announces the Peer-Reviewed Publication in Frontiers in Immunology of Clinical Data from Phase Ib Trial Evaluating Allocetra in Patients with Sepsis

Data published in Frontiers in Immunology show a robust safety profile and substantial improvements in state of organ failure, duration of ICU stay, and mortality in 10 Allocetra-treated severe sepsis patients vs. matched historical controls

Nes-Ziona, Israel, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, today announced the peer-reviewed publication of clinical data from the Company’s Phase Ib sepsis trial in Frontiers in Immunology, a leading journal in its field publishing rigorously peer-reviewed research articles. The paper, entitled “Apoptotic Cells for Therapeutic Use in Cytokine Storm Associated With Sepsis – A Phase Ib Clinical Trial” was published in collaboration with researchers at Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and The Wohl Institute for Translational Medicine.

Data presented in the paper compared 10 patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) with sepsis who were treated with AllocetraTM plus standard-of-care with 37 matched controls with sepsis who received only standard-of-care treatment at the same hospital from 2014-2019. Control patients were matched by age, gender, severity of the septic condition reflected by Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA) score, and infection source. The clinical trial was conducted at Hadassah Medical Center, which is one of the largest and most prestigious hospitals in Israel.   

“We believe that this peer-reviewed publication provides important external validation for AllocetraTM and its broadly applicable mechanism of action (MOA) in bacterial systemic infections ,” said Prof. Dror Mevorach, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Enlivex and lead author of the study. “Compared to matched controls, patients with severe sepsis treated with AllocetraTM experienced substantial improvements in state of organ failure, duration of ICU stay, and mortality. Exploratory analyses suggest that these improvements were due to Allocetra’s ability to resolve heterogenous cytokine storms by reprogramming macrophages through the modulation of multiple immune pathways. We believe this immunotherapeutic MOA positions AllocetraTM to address critical unmet needs not only in sepsis, which currently has no specific pharmacologic treatments, but also in other conditions linked to non-homeostatic macrophages such as cancer and acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19.”  

