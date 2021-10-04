checkAd

DATA443 PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS EFFORTS TO LIST ON THE NASDAQ STOCK MARKET

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Continued Progress on Business Plan and Major Milestones Reached

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, is pleased to announce that it is now moving forward with its recently accepted application for listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”).

In connection with its application, the Company has engaged Donohoe Advisory Associates LLC (www.donohoeadvisory.com), a well-known advisory firm with a long track record of assisting companies with obtaining a U.S. stock exchange listing. The Company completed its reverse stock split on July 1, 2021, as part of its efforts to become eligible to apply to list on Nasdaq. Accordingly, Nasdaq has accepted the Company’s application for listing. While there is no assurance that Nasdaq will approve the Company’s application, the Company is committed to timely and completely respond to all Nasdaq requests for information.

The Company is pursuing the Nasdaq listing as part of its commitment to enhance shareholder value and raise its investor profile. The application also serves as an integral step toward accelerating the Company’s business strategy to attract institutional and retail investors and better finance its aggressive acquisition schedule.

Jason Remillard, CEO and founder of Data443, commented, “We are excited to continue on our path to be listed on Nasdaq. It would be yet another milestone, and certainly not our final destination, on this journey which began just around three years ago. We have always envisioned our Company as an investment equal to our much larger competitors, and a Nasdaq listing would help to put us on that equal level. That would then serve as our jumping-off point to pass our competitors and provide even greater value to our investors, many of whom have been with us for the last three years.”

In anticipation of filing the listing application, Data443 filed a Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 04, 2021. The SEC has informed the Company that the SEC will not undertake further review of the Registration Statement, thereby clearing the way for the effectiveness of Registration Statement and capital raise that would be conditioned on a Nasdaq listing, which remains subject to the review and approval and the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements. No assurance can be given that the application will be approved. During the Nasdaq review process, the Company expects its common stock to continue to be traded and quoted on the Pink Current Information Tier of the OTC Markets under the symbol ATDS.

Seite 1 von 4
XRP zu USD jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DATA443 PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS EFFORTS TO LIST ON THE NASDAQ STOCK MARKET Continued Progress on Business Plan and Major Milestones Reached RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
Notice Regarding Nidec Corporation’s Board Resolution on Selection for TSE’s New “Prime ...
Active Biotech: Tasquinimod clinical  development in multiple myeloma advances into combination therapy following ...
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Topline Results from Phase ...
Nicox Launches New Corporate & Investor Website
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
InterDigital’s Arman Shojaeifard Elected Chair of New ETSI Industry Specification Group on ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Galapagos announces completion of patient enrollment for DIVERSITY Phase 3 study with filgotinib in ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.09.21YouTube Video Analyse: Ripple XRP - Krypto Winter oder Hyperbullisch?
Philip Hopf | Kommentare
24.09.21DGAP-News: Cryptocurrency Nimiq (NIM) now available on all SALAMANTEX-enabled payment devices.
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21DGAP-News: Kryptowährung Nimiq (NIM) ab sofort auf allen mit SALAMANTEX-ausgestatteten Bezahlgeräten verfügbar.
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21ACDM Honors PHASTAR with Award for Innovation in the Management of Clinical Trial Data
Accesswire | Analysen
16.09.21EDUCATIONAL SYSTEM BASED IN ISLAND NATIONS OF THE CARIBBEAN SELECT DATA443 FOR RANSOMWARE FREE COMPLIANCE CAPABILITIES
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment Strategy
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
15.09.21LEADING CHILD EDUCATIONAL HEALTH AND ACTIVITY SERVICES PROVIDER SELECTS DATA443 PRODUCT SUITE TO PROTECT AND PROVIDE PRIVACY COMPLIANCE SERVICES
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21eschbach Launches Shiftconnector Go Mobile Rounds App for the Connected Plant Worker
Accesswire | Analysen
13.09.21Bitcoin & Co.: Der Kryptooptimismus ist zurück
Stephan Witt | Kommentare
09.09.21BlackHagen Design to Demo Virtual Reality Methods for Product Development at Boston’s BIOMEDevice
Accesswire | Analysen