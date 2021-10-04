DATA443 PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS EFFORTS TO LIST ON THE NASDAQ STOCK MARKET

In connection with its application, the Company has engaged Donohoe Advisory Associates LLC ( www.donohoeadvisory.com ), a well-known advisory firm with a long track record of assisting companies with obtaining a U.S. stock exchange listing. The Company completed its reverse stock split on July 1, 2021, as part of its efforts to become eligible to apply to list on Nasdaq. Accordingly, Nasdaq has accepted the Company’s application for listing. While there is no assurance that Nasdaq will approve the Company’s application, the Company is committed to timely and completely respond to all Nasdaq requests for information.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc . (“Data443” or the “Company”) ( OTCPK: ATDS ), a leading data security and privacy software company, is pleased to announce that it is now moving forward with its recently accepted application for listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”).

The Company is pursuing the Nasdaq listing as part of its commitment to enhance shareholder value and raise its investor profile. The application also serves as an integral step toward accelerating the Company’s business strategy to attract institutional and retail investors and better finance its aggressive acquisition schedule.

Jason Remillard, CEO and founder of Data443, commented, “We are excited to continue on our path to be listed on Nasdaq. It would be yet another milestone, and certainly not our final destination, on this journey which began just around three years ago. We have always envisioned our Company as an investment equal to our much larger competitors, and a Nasdaq listing would help to put us on that equal level. That would then serve as our jumping-off point to pass our competitors and provide even greater value to our investors, many of whom have been with us for the last three years.”

In anticipation of filing the listing application, Data443 filed a Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 04, 2021. The SEC has informed the Company that the SEC will not undertake further review of the Registration Statement, thereby clearing the way for the effectiveness of Registration Statement and capital raise that would be conditioned on a Nasdaq listing, which remains subject to the review and approval and the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements. No assurance can be given that the application will be approved. During the Nasdaq review process, the Company expects its common stock to continue to be traded and quoted on the Pink Current Information Tier of the OTC Markets under the symbol ATDS.