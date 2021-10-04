Agile Therapeutics Announces Addition of Twirla to a Preferred Drug Position on Medi-Cal Formulary

Largest Medicaid program in the U.S. adds Twirla to Preferred Drug List as of October 1, 2021

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women's healthcare company, announced today that the California Medicaid Program, Medi-Cal, has placed Twirla on the preferred drug formulary list as of October 1, 2021. This development secures a preferred position for Twirla on the formulary for Medi-Cal and related programs which provide health care to approximately 15 million beneficiaries.



As of October 1, 2021, the preferred drug list placement for Medi-Cal will apply to those beneficiaries who receive their pharmacy benefit through fee-for-service (FFS) plans and related programs like the Family Planning, Access, Care and Treatment (Family PACT) Program, with the remainder of beneficiaries gaining access as of January 1, 2022.