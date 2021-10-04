Agile Therapeutics Announces Addition of Twirla to a Preferred Drug Position on Medi-Cal Formulary
Largest Medicaid program in the U.S. adds Twirla to Preferred Drug List as of October 1, 2021
PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile
Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women's healthcare company, announced today that the California Medicaid Program, Medi-Cal, has placed Twirla on the preferred drug formulary list as of
October 1, 2021. This development secures a preferred position for Twirla on the formulary for Medi-Cal and related programs which provide health care to approximately 15 million
beneficiaries.
As of October 1, 2021, the preferred drug list placement for Medi-Cal will apply to those beneficiaries who receive their pharmacy benefit through fee-for-service (FFS) plans and related programs like the Family Planning, Access, Care and Treatment (Family PACT) Program, with the remainder of beneficiaries gaining access as of January 1, 2022.
“We continue to pursue expanding access to Twirla to as many women as possible. Broad access to as many contraceptive choices as possible, including the only contraceptive patch that delivers a low dose of estrogen, Twirla, allows a woman to select the contraceptive product that is right for her,” said Al Altomari, Chief Executive Officer of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. “We believe we have now taken an important step in that direction for women in California with the addition of Twirla to a preferred position on the formulary for Medi-Cal, the largest Medicaid program in the U.S.”
About Twirla
Twirla (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system is a once-weekly combined hormonal contraceptive (CHC) patch that contains the active ingredients levonorgestrel (LNG), a type of progestin, and ethinyl estradiol (EE), a type of estrogen. Twirla is indicated for use as a method of contraception by women of reproductive potential with a body mass index (BMI) < 30 kg/m2 for whom a combined hormonal contraceptive is appropriate. Healthcare providers (HCPs) are encouraged to consider Twirla’s reduced efficacy in women with a BMI ≥ 25 to <30 kg/m2 before prescribing. Twirla is contraindicated in women with a BMI ≥ 30 kg/m2. Twirla is contraindicated in women over 35 years old who smoke. Cigarette smoking increases the risk of serious cardiovascular events from CHC use. Twirla is designed to be applied once weekly for three weeks, followed by a week without a patch.
