Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) to Present at LD Micro Main Event on October 13, 2021

04.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

ORLANDO, FL., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions, today announced that Tony Raynor, CEO of SGTM, will be present on behalf of the Company at the LD Micro Main Event investor conference taking place October 12-14, 2021, in-person at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Bel Air in Los Angeles, California.

Hosted by SRAX, the October LD Micro Main Event is one of the most influential conferences in the small and microcap space featuring roughly 150 companies.

Management is scheduled to host a presentation during the conference as follows and will participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

LD Micro Main Event
Date: Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern time (12:30 p.m. Pacific time) - Track 2
Webcast: https://me21.mysequire.com/

A live audio webcast and archive of the presentation will be available using the link to the conference website above. For more information on the LD Micro Main Event, please contact the appropriate conference representative.

About SRAX

SRAX Inc. is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies transformed into several virtual and in-person events hosted annually and positioned LD Micro as a leader in small- and micro-cap conferences. With the recent SRAX acquisition, LD gained access to the largest active base of micro-cap investors in the world at over five million and counting. For more information on LD Micro, visit ldmicro.com.

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (the Company) is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, selling direct to mass merchandisers, home centers, hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, convenience, food, and drug stores, in addition to wholesalers and distributors. The company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services at the residential, commercial, and municipal level while offering green waste solutions to large and small-scale waste disposal and recycling companies located throughout the southeastern United States. Its subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. is the largest provider of cypress mulch in the country. To learn more, please visit https://mulchmfg.com or feel free to visit SGTM’s YouTube Channel.

The Company plans to expand operations via organic growth and strategic acquisition, leveraging combined synergies and economies of scale.

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, listing on an exchange — including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will" and other similar expressions — are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any matter whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company’s revenues, financial condition, or stock price.

Company Contact:
Anthony Raynor
CEO & Director
407.886.8733 Office

Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com





