Global Crossing Airlines Announces LOIs for Three A320 aircraft

MIAMI, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (JET: TSX-V; JET.B: TSX-V; JETMF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”) announces the signing of letters of intent to acquire three Airbus A320 Passenger aircraft from two major aircraft lessors (the “Aircraft”). The Aircraft were previously operated by Virgin America/Alaska Airlines and have full latest technology WiFi capability. Subject to the execution of definitive lease agreements, all three aircraft will be delivered and placed into service at GlobalX over the next 90 days.

“We are pleased to enter our next growth phase with the signing of these LOIs. These Aircraft are in great shape and help to address the needs of our US market with full WiFi and streaming capability for our customers,” said Ed Wegel, Chairman and CEO of GlobalX.

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Salvador, Chief Marketing Officer
Email: mark.salvador@globalxair.com
Tel: 786.751.8510

Or

Tracie Gunion, Investor Relations
Email: tracie.gunion@globalxair.com
Tel: 786.793.5424

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s intention to fly as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline, the Company’s aircraft fleet size, the expected delivery and service dates of the aircraft and the destinations that the Company intends to service.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or " or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to continue airline operations, the completion of definitive agreements for the three aircraft, the accuracy, reliability and success of GlobalX’s business model; the timely receipt of governmental approvals; the success of airline operations of GlobalX; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where GlobalX will carry on business or have operations; the impact of competition and the competitive response to GlobalX’s business strategy; and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

