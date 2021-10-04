checkAd

REPEAT -- O2Gold Intercepts the Main Aurora Vein at Up to 19 g/t Au, Increases Proven Vein Depth, and Updates Exploration From Brownfields

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Gold Inc. (“O2Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OTGO) is pleased to announce that the latest results from its ongoing drill program confirm the mineralized system of the main Aurora vein located at its property in Colombia at depth.

Highlights

  • AUR-21-002, located 100 meters north of hole AUR-21-001, intercepted the main Aurora vein and showed the following results: 0.7m @ 19.26 g/t Au and 10.5 g/t Ag from 23.10m to 23.80m.
  • The gold-silver intercept of hole AUR-21-003 was between 159.20 to 163.20 meters, equaling 2 meters of true thickness.
  • The Company’s drill program is soon expected to expand to its nearby brownfields of Aparecida and Quintanillo, where ongoing exploration work has identified at least 9 separate veins, one with a projected extension of 1.2km.

Drilling

Holes AUR-21-002 and AUR-21-003 both targeted the main Aurora vein. The intercept from AUR-21-002, which was 18m from the surface, confirms the high-grade gold result seen in the Company’s first drill hole. Figure 1 shows the mineralized interval with portions of quartz veins intercalated in mylonitic and porphyroblastic rocks altered by weathering.

Figure 1: Hole AUR-21-002 with 0.70 meters @ 19.26 g/t Au and 10.5 g/t Ag from 23.10 to 23.80 meters.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/910f532d-14b9-4277 ...

AUR-21-003 intercepted approximately 150 meters from the surface. The intercept was between 159.20 to 163.20 meters, totaling 4.00 meters of apparent thickness, with weighted average grades of 0.71 g/t Au and 5.09 g/t Ag. The richest interval occurs between 159.20 and 160.40 meters, totaling 1.20 meters of apparent thickness and grades of 1.71 g/t Au and 14.20 g/t Ag.

The intercepted interval confirms the mineralization seen in holes AUR-21-001 and AUR-21-002 and shows the extent of the vein at the projected down dip. Figure 2 shows in sections the main results of holes AUR-21-001 and AUR-21-003, as well as hole AUR-21-002.

Figure 2: Top, Relative locations and depths of holes AUR-21-001 and AUR-21-003 (Section 01-C). Bottom, Location and trajectory of hole AUR-21-002 (Section 01-D).
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0b94cef-367d-4e6d ...

Following the Company’s report of an intercept with 20.11 g/t Au (for more information, please see the Company’s press release dated September 20, 2021), these results show that more drilling is needed to understand average values for the main Aurora vein’s width and grade. When the Aurora mine begins small-scale production, a large volume sample will be important for this definition and additional forthcoming drill results are expected to reveal its minimum extension.

