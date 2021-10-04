ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|27-Sep-21
|53,832
|€ 725.65
|€ 39,062,964.71
|28-Sep-21
|57,589
|€ 678.30
|€ 39,062,618.70
|29-Sep-21
|58,382
|€ 669.09
|€ 39,063,069.26
|30-Sep-21
|59,603
|€ 655.38
|€ 39,062,655.86
|1-Oct-21
|61,448
|€ 635.71
|€ 39,063,089.65
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
|Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771
