ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 27-Sep-21 53,832 € 725.65 € 39,062,964.71 28-Sep-21 57,589 € 678.30 € 39,062,618.70 29-Sep-21 58,382 € 669.09 € 39,063,069.26 30-Sep-21 59,603 € 655.38 € 39,062,655.86 1-Oct-21 61,448 € 635.71 € 39,063,089.65

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).