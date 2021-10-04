checkAd

GENE Delivers Material 12-Fold Increase in Revenue in the Quarter Ended September 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Commercialisation plans gather momentum

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE, “Company”, “GENE”), a global leader in genomics-based tests in health, wellness and serious disease, announces a 12-fold increase in revenue generated during the September 2021 quarter to A$850k1.

Highlights:

  • Delivering a material 12-fold increase in customer receipts to A$850k, versus June 2021 quarter
  • Revenue primarily derived from license and resale channels with further growth forecast from B2B channel

Earlier this year, Genetic Technologies outlined to the market a strategy to significantly drive revenue growth and a focus on commercialisation. Having delivered on key strategic objectives over the past six months the Company is pleased to report its first quarter of material revenue generation.

Preliminary cash receipt revenue of A$850k demonstrates a significant increase on the June 2021 quarter of A$68k. This baseline result follows the sales of the Covid-19 Risk test with IBX and incorporates the first weeks of revenue following the completion of the acquisition of EasyDNA on August 13, 2021.

We expect revenue growth in the December 2021 quarter will continue to show a material uplift with the Company scheduled to release its Multi-Test product at the end of the calendar year. The Company also plans to continue to invest in its EasyDNA platform to drive further revenue growth from the sale of the Multi-Test and existing direct-to-consumer products.

Simon Morriss, CEO stated: “Over the past six months we have built on GENE’s R&D roots to commence the establishment of a strong foundation for growth and future revenue generation. We are only at the beginning of this journey and we have further work to do to ensure we realise the value of the EasyDNA platform and leverage the network we have established and the relationship with IBX. The months ahead are exciting as we finalise our first stage release of our Multi-Test a pipeline of risk assessment tests covering over 70% of the most prevalent mortalities and morbidities product, the launch of our new brand and look and feel, further integrate our products into the EasyDNA platform and consider further commercialisation opportunities for our products both new and existing.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GENE Delivers Material 12-Fold Increase in Revenue in the Quarter Ended September 2021 Commercialisation plans gather momentumMELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE, “Company”, “GENE”), a global leader in genomics-based tests in health, wellness and serious …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
Notice Regarding Nidec Corporation’s Board Resolution on Selection for TSE’s New “Prime ...
Active Biotech: Tasquinimod clinical  development in multiple myeloma advances into combination therapy following ...
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Topline Results from Phase ...
Nicox Launches New Corporate & Investor Website
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
InterDigital’s Arman Shojaeifard Elected Chair of New ETSI Industry Specification Group on ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Galapagos announces completion of patient enrollment for DIVERSITY Phase 3 study with filgotinib in ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...