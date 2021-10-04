GENE Delivers Material 12-Fold Increase in Revenue in the Quarter Ended September 2021

Delivering a material 12-fold increase in customer receipts to A$850k, versus June 2021 quarter

Revenue primarily derived from license and resale channels with further growth forecast from B2B channel

Earlier this year, Genetic Technologies outlined to the market a strategy to significantly drive revenue growth and a focus on commercialisation. Having delivered on key strategic objectives over the past six months the Company is pleased to report its first quarter of material revenue generation.

Preliminary cash receipt revenue of A$850k demonstrates a significant increase on the June 2021 quarter of A$68k. This baseline result follows the sales of the Covid-19 Risk test with IBX and incorporates the first weeks of revenue following the completion of the acquisition of EasyDNA on August 13, 2021.

We expect revenue growth in the December 2021 quarter will continue to show a material uplift with the Company scheduled to release its Multi-Test product at the end of the calendar year. The Company also plans to continue to invest in its EasyDNA platform to drive further revenue growth from the sale of the Multi-Test and existing direct-to-consumer products.

Simon Morriss, CEO stated: “Over the past six months we have built on GENE’s R&D roots to commence the establishment of a strong foundation for growth and future revenue generation. We are only at the beginning of this journey and we have further work to do to ensure we realise the value of the EasyDNA platform and leverage the network we have established and the relationship with IBX. The months ahead are exciting as we finalise our first stage release of our Multi-Test a pipeline of risk assessment tests covering over 70% of the most prevalent mortalities and morbidities product, the launch of our new brand and look and feel, further integrate our products into the EasyDNA platform and consider further commercialisation opportunities for our products both new and existing.”