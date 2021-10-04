AMG and Parnassus Investments Announce Completion of Partnership

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG), a leading partner to independent active investment management firms globally, today announced the completion of its partnership with Parnassus Investments (“Parnassus”).

With approximately $49 billion under management as of September 30, 2021, Parnassus has been a pioneer in active responsible investing for more than 35 years, focused on investing in companies that generate returns and also have a positive impact on society. Founded in San Francisco in 1984, the firm integrates deep fundamental and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) research into its collaborative, high-conviction, low turnover investment process, and is today the largest pure-play ESG mutual fund company in the U.S.1 With more than 95% of its mutual fund AUM in strategies with a Morningstar RatingTM of 4 or 5 stars,2 a Morningstar Analyst RatingTM of Gold for its Core Equity Fund, and each of its equity funds maintaining top sustainability ratings, Parnassus intends to provide investors with attractive long-term, risk-adjusted returns by investing in high-quality businesses at reasonable prices.