AMG and Parnassus Investments Announce Completion of Partnership

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG), a leading partner to independent active investment management firms globally, today announced the completion of its partnership with Parnassus Investments (“Parnassus”).        

With approximately $49 billion under management as of September 30, 2021, Parnassus has been a pioneer in active responsible investing for more than 35 years, focused on investing in companies that generate returns and also have a positive impact on society. Founded in San Francisco in 1984, the firm integrates deep fundamental and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) research into its collaborative, high-conviction, low turnover investment process, and is today the largest pure-play ESG mutual fund company in the U.S.1 With more than 95% of its mutual fund AUM in strategies with a Morningstar RatingTM of 4 or 5 stars,2 a Morningstar Analyst RatingTM of Gold for its Core Equity Fund, and each of its equity funds maintaining top sustainability ratings, Parnassus intends to provide investors with attractive long-term, risk-adjusted returns by investing in high-quality businesses at reasonable prices.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Benjamin E. Allen, Chief Executive Officer of Parnassus, and Todd Ahlsten, Chief Investment Officer of Parnassus, have entered into long-term employment agreements with the firm.

About AMG
AMG is a leading partner to independent active investment management firms globally. AMG’s strategy is to generate long-term value by investing in a diverse array of high-quality independent partner-owned firms, through a proven partnership approach, and allocating resources across AMG’s unique opportunity set to the areas of highest growth and return. AMG’s innovative partnership approach enables each Affiliate’s management team to own significant equity in their firm while maintaining operational and investment autonomy. In addition, AMG offers its Affiliates growth capital, global distribution, and other strategic value-added capabilities, which enhance the long-term growth of these independent businesses, and enable them to align equity incentives across generations of principals to build enduring franchises. As of June 30, 2021, AMG’s aggregate assets under management were approximately $756 billion across a broad range of return-oriented strategies. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.amg.com

