Positive Results of Clinical Trial Comparing Coherus’ Ranibizumab Biosimilar Candidate CHS-201 to Reference Product Lucentis (Ranibizumab) in the Treatment of Neovascular (Wet) Age-Related Macular Degeneration (nAMD) Presented at Retina Society Annual Sci

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS) today announced that positive results from the pivotal COLUMBUS-AMD clinical trial evaluating and comparing the efficacy and safety between CHS-201 and Lucentis (ranibizumab) in the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) were presented October 1st by Dr. Peter K. Kaiser, Professor of Ophthalmology at the Cole Eye Institute of the Cleveland Clinic, at the 54th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Retina Society. The COLUMBUS-AMD study demonstrated the similarity of CHS-201 and reference product Lucentis in terms of clinical efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity in patients with newly diagnosed subfoveal nAMD.



“Neovascular age-related macular degeneration destroys the sharp, central vision needed to see clearly and can affect daily activities like reading, driving, and watching television. It is responsible for more than 90 percent of AMD-related severe visual loss which has a significant deleterious impact on a patient’s quality of life,” said Dr. Kaiser. “These findings reinforce our confidence that CHS-201 delivers outcomes and safety profile similar to the reference product.”

“CHS-201 is another example of our commitment to bring patients and providers choice without compromise, and, if approved, will enable retinal specialists to make a proven, safe, and essential therapy accessible to more patients with retinal vascular disorders,” said Denny Lanfear, Coherus CEO.

CHS-201 (also known as FYB201) is being developed as a proposed biosimilar to the reference product, Lucentis (ranibizumab). In 2019, Coherus BioSciences acquired the exclusive rights from Bioeq AG, a Swiss biopharmaceutical joint venture between the Strüngmann Group and the Polpharma Biologics Group, to commercialize CHS-201 in the United States. In August 2021, Bioeq submitted the CHS-201 biologics license application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). FDA has accepted the BLA filing for review and set a target action date for August 2, 2022. If approved, Coherus expects to begin marketing CHS-201 in the United States in the second half of 2022.