CytomX Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Alan Ashworth to Board of Directors

“It is a privilege to welcome Alan to our board,” commented Sean McCarthy, D.Phil., president, chief executive officer and chairman of CytomX Therapeutics. “As a highly distinguished cancer researcher with a deep emphasis on translational sciences throughout his career, Alan brings wide-ranging experience to CytomX which will be enormously valuable as we advance our clinical pipeline towards key Phase 2 inflection points and continue to lead the field of protease-activated, conditional antibody therapeutics.”

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational conditionally activated therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform, today announced the appointment of Alan Ashworth, Ph.D., FRS, a world-renowned expert in cancer research and a global leader in cancer therapy development, to the company’s board of directors.

A recognized and accomplished cancer researcher, Dr. Ashworth was a key part of the team that identified the BRCA2 breast cancer susceptibility gene, now commonly used to identify and stratify individuals who are at increased risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer. His research also led to the development of poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors to exploit the unique sensitivity of BRCA1- and 2-related tumor cells to PARP inhibition using the concept of synthetic lethality.

“It is my pleasure to join CytomX’s board as the Company continues to innovate and advance its broad and diverse pipeline of potential first-in-class product candidates,” said Dr. Ashworth. “I look forward to working with the entire board and the executive team to help advance CytomX’s vision of bringing more effective therapies to cancer patients.”

Dr. Ashworth is president, University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center; senior vice president for cancer services, UCSF Health; a professor of medicine, division of hematology/oncology, department of medicine; and E. Dixon Heise Distinguished Professor in Oncology. Previously, he was chief executive officer of the Institute of Cancer Research and director of the Breakthrough Breast Cancer Center in London, U.K.