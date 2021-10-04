checkAd

Caladrius Biosciences Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences in October 2021

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease, today announced its participation in several industry and investor events:

  • UK Kidney Week Virtual Conference (October 4-7, 2021)
    Location: Virtual
    Session Title: Discovering Effective New Targets for Therapy in Kidney Disease
    Session Date/Time: Monday, October 4th at 5:00pm – 6:30pm BST / 12:00pm – 1:30pm EDT
    Presenter: David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and CEO

    Arranged by the UK Kidney Association, the UK Kidney Week annual conference is the biggest multi-disciplinary UK event for the renal community to showcase the best in-clinical and basic-science research, as well as quality improvement work. For more information on the conference and how to register, please visit https://ukkw.org.uk/.
  • Advanced Therapies Congress & Expo (October 5-6, 2021)
    Location: ExCeL, London, UK
    Session Title: Caladrius Biosciences; Progress, challenges and learnings during the COVID-19 pandemic
    Presentation Date/Time: Tuesday, October 5th at 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm EDT
    Presenter: David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and CEO

    The Advanced Therapies Congress & Expo will look at what’s happened in the industry in the last year, what the effect of the COVID-19 outbreak has been, good and bad, and how we evolve from here. For more information on the conference and how to register, please visit https://www.terrapinn.com/congress/advanced-therapies/index.stm.
  • The LD Micro Main Event (October 12-14, 2021)
    Location: Luxe Sunset Bel Air (Los Angeles)
    Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, October 13th at 9:30am PDT / 12:30pm EDT
    Presenter: David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and CEO

    The 2021 LD Micro Main Event will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles from Tuesday, October 12th to Thursday, October 14th. This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 150 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes in person. For more information on the conference and how to register, please contact Dean@ldmicro.com.
  • Dawson James Securities Small Cap Growth Conference (October 20-21, 2021)
    Location: Wyndham Grand Hotel, Jupiter FL
    Presentation Date/Time: Thursday, October 21st at 10:10am EDT
    Presenter: David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and CEO

    Dawson James’ flagship Small Cap Growth Conference will bring together senior executives from approximately 40 small-cap growth companies operating at the forefront of the healthcare, technology and consumer sectors. The conference brings together institutional funds, family offices and high-net-worth accredited investors. For more information on the conference and how to register, please visit https://dawsonjames.com/.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease. We are developing first-in-class cell therapy products based on the finely tuned mechanisms for self-repair that exist in the human body. Our technology leverages and enables these mechanisms in the form of specific cells, using formulations and modes of delivery unique to each medical indication.

The Company’s current product candidates include: XOWNA (formerly CLBS16), the subject of both a recently completed positive Phase 2a study and a newly initiated Phase 2b study (www.freedom-trial.com) in the U.S. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction (“CMD”); CLBS12 (HONEDRA in Japan), recipient of  orphan designation for Buerger’s Disease in the U.S. and, in Japan, recipient of a SAKIGAKE designation and eligible for early conditional approval for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (“CLI”) and Buerger’s Disease based on the results of an ongoing clinical trial; and CLBS201, designed to assess the safety and efficacy of CD34+ cell therapy as a treatment for diabetic kidney disease (“DKD”). For more information on the Company, please visit www.caladrius.com.

Contact:

Investors:
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.
John Menditto
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone: 908-842-0084
Email: jmenditto@caladrius.com

Media:
Real Chemistry
Rachel Girard
Real Chemistry
Phone: 401-477-4030
Email: rgirard@realchemistry.com





